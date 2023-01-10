Erdogan announces reinforcement of Turkish fleet amid tensions with Athens

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the reinforcement of the Turkish fleet on Monday during the ceremony for the delivery of the new generation howitzers to the BMC factory near Ankara.

According to Eng, Erdogan attended the ceremony and announced that the first unmanned aircraft carrier, the Istanbul frigate and the Piri Reis submarine would join the Turkish Armed Forces this year.

We will continue the year 2023, which we started with the New Generation Storm Obsleri delivery train, with new good news that we will give to our nation in the field of defense. May my Lord let our path and our luck flow. pic.twitter.com/j5028AzJn8 Recep Tayyip Erdogan (@RTErdogan) January 9, 2023

At the event, Erdogan said according to Eng, This year, the first drone carrier will join our fleet. It will be joined by the Bayraktar TB3 unmanned aerial vehicle which will make its maiden flight.

“With God’s help, the Istanbul frigate, which is the first class I frigate, and the Piri Reis submarine, which is the first of the new type of submarines, will join our fleet,” Erdogan added.

The arms delivery comes amid continued provocations and threats against Athens, with Turkey warning Greece of an invasion if it does not end its military presence in the Aegean islands.

Although these threats are not new, they are more specific than normal with the red blow of Turkish provocation and the fear of an accident in the Aegean islands.

Erdogan recently told Greece to behave well if they wanted to avoid trouble.

Athens continues to respond to threats with calm, confirming Greece is ready for all eventualities.

Source: In.gr