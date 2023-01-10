I wouldn’t want to be sued by Fani Willis: Will Trump be indicted in Georgia?





As we’ve long noted around these parts, it’s basically a full-time job to follow Donald Trump’s legal affairs, and the various ways in which he behaves and in some cases has already been civilly and criminally screwed. One of the most pressing issues right now involves Fulton County, Georgia, and its district attorneys’ investigation into the former presidents’ attempt to void the election there.

On Monday, the special grand jury that was convened last May to investigate Trump, as well as his allies, concluded its work, according to the judge who oversaw the proceedings. On January 24, a hearing will be held to decide whether or not to make the grand juries’ report public, which the jury recommended. And while it’s unclear whether criminal charges will be brought generally, or against Trump specifically, people who know Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis have suggested the former guy should be at least something. little worried.

According to the Washington Post:

Williss’ aggressive and high-profile pursuit of the case, which involved forcing high-profile Trump insiders to testify before a grand jury, and potentially subpoenaing the former president himself, drew criticism that she had exceeded her mandate as local prosecutor. But those who know her well aren’t surprised: Williss’ strategy, they say, reflects the nature of a prosecutor who isn’t afraid to investigate sensitive or seemingly untouchable targets. He’s a pit bull, said Vince Velazquez, who served 17 years as a homicide detective in Atlanta, working frequently with Willis. If I committed a crime, I wouldn’t want to be prosecuted by Fani Willis.

Observers say the threat to Trump is real and immediate, and the Fulton investigation could make him the first sitting president or former president to face criminal charges. Willis said she was considering subpoenaing Trump and told at least 18 other people they were targets and could be charged.

In September, Willis told the Post that his office had been the target of credible allegations that major crimes had been committed in connection with the attempted cancellation of the 2020 election, and that if charged and convicted , people risked prison terms. noted on Monday that Willis could press charges in the case in the coming weeks.

Last August, after it was revealed that Rudy Giuliani was an official target of the Williss investigation, attorney Norman Eisentold The New York Times: There’s no way Giuliani was a target of the investigation prosecutors and Trump does not end up as such. They are just too factually and legally entangled in trying to use fake voters and other means to nullify Georgia’s election results. (Giuliani denied any wrongdoing.)

Willis launched his investigation into Team Trump after reports surfaced that the ex-president called Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and asked him to find additional votes to overturn Joe’s victory. Bidens there. During that call, Trump told Raffensperger, I just want to find 11,780 votes, before allegedly threatening the local official for refusing his request. Throughout the investigation, Trump has repeatedly attacked Willis, as is the case with anyone who has ever had the temerity to look into his deeply shady and potentially illegal behavior. On social media, he called her an ambitious young radical left-wing Democrat who presides over one of the most criminal and corrupt places in the United States. Without naming them by name, at a rally in January 2022, he dubbed her and other prosecutors vicious and horrible people, telling their followers, if these radical, vicious and racist prosecutors are doing anything wrong or illegal, I hope we have in this country the biggest protest that we have ever had in Washington, DC, in New York, in Atlanta and elsewhere.

