Mo Gilligan returns to host the 2023 Brit Awards





M o Gilligan said the 2023 Brit Awards would be even bigger this year as it was announced he would return as host. The comedian, 34, led the annual awards ceremony for the first time last year, taking over from Jack Whitehall who hosted the event in 2018 and 2019. On Tuesday it was confirmed that he would reprise the role at the upcoming awards ceremony, which honors British music, on February 11 at the O2 Arena in London. Gilligan said: Hosting the Brits last year was one of the most phenomenal moments of my life. I was so honored to get to know the incredible team behind music’s greatest night and so proud to bring our incredible audience even closer to their favorite artists. Read more I promise you we’re going even bigger this year. Let’s go! At the 2022 ceremony last February, Gilligan mocked Boris Johnson, who was then Prime Minister, by inviting him to the Brit Awards ceremony because I know you like to party. The reference came as Mr Johnson was under fire from the lockdown parties in Whitehall. Gilligan has released a number of Netflix stand-up specials and presents his own Channel 4 programme, The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan, which has won two Baftas. He is also a judge on The Masked Singer and was on the panel for the first series of The Masked Dancer UK. Damian Christian, President and CEO of the 2023 Brit Awards and President of Promotions at Atlantic Records, said: Ensuring Mo returns to host this year’s awards was a huge priority for us. He’s one of the biggest names in British entertainment right now and he’s done an amazing job of welcoming his first Brits last year. We couldn’t wait to work with him and see him bring his unique humor and style to our stage and screens again. Nominations for the awards ceremony will be announced by Radio 1 presenters Vick Hope and Jack Saunders on Thursday via an exclusive live stream on Britain’s official social media from 4pm. They have also tapped Olympian Tom Daley, Euro 2022 winner and Im A Celebrity Jill Scott, YouTubes Yung Filly and Gogglebox stars Joe and George Baggs to help spread the news. In December 2022, it was announced that girl group RnB Flo won the Brit Awards Rising Star 2023. The prestigious award, backed by BBC Radio 1, seeks to identify future stars of the UK music scene, and the winner is selected by a panel of music editors and critics from across the industry. The London-based trio became the first band to win the award since its inception in 2008. The Brits Awards 2023 will take place on Saturday February 11 and will be broadcast live on ITV1 and ITVX from the O2 arena in London.

