Black Swans and Gray Rhinos by Xi Jinping
Bolan Zhuangkuo (forward with great momentum): In his end-of-year address to the nation, Chinese President Xi Jinping quoted Su Shi, a famous poet from the Song era (960-1279) the dynasty that led China at its greatest economic prosperity, the time when the compass, the printing press and gunpowder were discovered. This is not the first time that Xi has relied on classical culture to increase the impact of his speeches and make his words more effective than ever, which should hopefully grab citizens’ national pride, but in the current context in which the country finds itself. , this feeling of abnegation with Confucian roots no longer seems so obvious.
With the economic crisis triggered mainly by the epidemic, the silent pact between the CCP and the people has broken down: you give up certain freedoms, we think about your well-being. Moreover, the abrupt change of gears triggered by the abolition of the Covid zero tolerance policy has plunged China into the middle of a perfect storm: an unknown number of victims, exponential infections and crowded intensive care units, the mortality of the elderly increases as they refuse almost all vaccines, half-empty factories with a relative drop in production.
China, famous for its planning skills, which has always had a plan for everything, seems unprepared this time around. It is difficult to understand what is happening: the authorities in Beijing do not leak data and information. At first, there was talk of a gradual reopening, but the fact that the 20th CCP Congress has not yet completed its political cycle probably influenced events: Xi Jinping appointed his followers to key positions, but this is not that in March the National People’s Council, China’s legislative body, will confirm him as President of the People’s Republic and de facto approve the formation of his new government.
So if on the one hand the opening proved to be urgent because of the popular protests which threatened the Beijing authorities, on the other the government’s decisions cannot be completely fluid: the outgoing officials do not want to expose themselves and the new ones chosen by the October Congress Council have their hands tied until March. In the meantime, the unstated objective of establishments with the reopening, according to some analysts, could be to reach the peak of infections as soon as possible, to return the Chinese population to a normal life, to encourage consumption, especially during the Chinese New Year, the most important holiday in China. No more anti-covid measures so that the Chinese can start traveling again without limits, as the Chunjie Spring Festival approaches, known in the West as the Chinese New Year which falls on January 22, the date on which the official start of the year of the rabbit, considered since the Chinese zodiac as the symbol of luck, a good omen which the country seems to absolutely need at the moment.
But Chinese New Year celebrations come with considerable dangers: for this holiday, the most important in China, hundreds of millions of people are usually set in motion with relative, inevitable gatherings: at the end of 2019, when the epidemic broke out, and while the covid news was still not absolutely clear in China, as authorities were slow to spread, more than 700 million people had sprung into action, spreading the virus that was already circulating in the country and abroad. Today, while the GDP is falling to a historic low (between 3.9 and 2.8), at the center of international tensions around the Taiwan question and above all the trade and technological conflict with the other great power, the United States, China is experiencing a general crisis which could have serious repercussions on the crowning of what Xi Jinping had defined at the beginning of 2013 as the Chinese dream. To stem this rapid descent, there may be no other choice for the Chinese government right now: accepting the risk frees everyone as authorities in Beijing argue that the omicron variant is 90% asymptomatic. cases.
Based on my personal experience, Vincenzo Festa, head of the Italy-China Chamber of Commerce in Canton in the south of the People’s Republic of China tells us that Covid infected most of my colleagues and acquaintances between mid and late end December. During these weeks, until a few days ago, the cities were quite deserted precisely because most people were sheltering in their homes to avoid contracting the disease, or contracting it and being confined to bed. The situation today is different: the cities have regained strength and most people I know have returned to the office. Almost all public establishments (supermarkets/malls/banks/etc) no longer ask to show a green QR code (quick response), which was mandatory until a few weeks ago. Many cities have also stopped organizing mass testing and requiring people to carry out antigen tests every 24/48 hours. The situation in Guangzhou (Canton), the city where I live, which has a population of 18.81 million in all respects, has improved a lot.”
These are the impressions of one of our compatriots who lives in China, although the lack of transparency and the reluctance to communicate data on the part of the Chinese authorities do not allow us to have a complete picture of the situation. The fact is that especially in big cities and in southern China, one of the richest regions of the country, the recovery of the economy cannot wait any longer and to get back to normal, the government must perhaps be aware of this leap into the dark, a risk that this phase is inevitable: after all, this is not the first time that the Beijing authorities have found themselves faced with black swans (the unpredictable threats) and gray rhinos (the predictable ones) and not even the first time that the country seems to be in a blind alley like the outbreak of the pandemic – a tunnel that found a way out quickly thanks to the resilience of the People’s Republic.
Now the scenario seems more nebulous but what will happen this Chinese New Year, will the influence of the rabbit really be beneficial? It will truly lead to a rebirth, unlike what happened in 2020, the year of the rat, an animal associated in the horoscope in China with wealth, charm and order, but also with war, to the occult, plague and atrocities.
