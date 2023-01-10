Pravasi Bharatiyas are India’s ‘brand ambassadors’ on foreign soil: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday described Pravasi Bhartiyas as India’s “brand ambassadors” on foreign soil and said they figure prominently in the country’s journey as it enters the “Amrit kaal” for the next 25 years. Speaking after the inauguration of the 17th edition of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention in the city of Indore, Madhya Pradesh, Modi also referred to India’s G20 Presidency this year and said it was seen as a great opportunity to talk about the country to the world.

The President of the Republic of Suriname Chandrikapersad Santokhi was the special guest of honor and the President of Guyana Mohamed Irfaan Ali was the main guest of the event. “I consider Pravasi Bharatiyas as brand ambassadors and ‘rashtra doot’ of India on foreign soil. Your role is diverse. You are the brand ambassador for yoga, Ayurveda, cottage industry , handicrafts and also millets,” Modi said.

The nation has entered the Kaal Amrit of the next 25 years. Our Pravasi Bharatiyas have an important place in this journey. India’s unique global vision and important role in the world order will be enhanced by you, he said. Referring to the country’s strengths, Modi said that India not only has the capacity to become a center of knowledge, but also to become the capital of skills, which can become the driving force for the development of the world. India today has a large number of capable young people. Our young people have skills as well as values ​​and honesty to work with, he said.

“The GenNext Pravasis are also curious about their parents’ country of origin,” he said. The Prime Minister also asked Indian universities to document the contributions made by the diaspora in their respective countries for the benefit of students. Migrants from India have settled in different countries for many centuries. The Indian Diaspora has made extraordinary contributions to nation building, we should document their life, struggles and achievements,” he said.

“Many of our elders will have many memories of this time. I urge that efforts be made for audio-visual and written documentation of the history of our diaspora in various countries through universities,” the Prime Minister said. ‘addressing the gathering at the Brilliant Convention. Center in Indore. Speaking about India’s G20 presidency this year, Modi said India sees this responsibility as a great opportunity. This is an opportunity for us to tell the world about India. Today, India’s voice, its message and its words have a different meaning on the world stage. This growing power of India will further increase in the coming times, he said.

When there are talks about peace-loving, democratic and disciplined citizens in different countries of the world, India’s pride of being the ‘mother of democracy’ increases further, he said while mentioning the role non-resident Indians (NRIs) around the world. “When the world assesses the contribution of our non-resident Indians, it hears the sound of a strong and capable India,” he said. We started an extraordinary tradition of global commerce centuries ago. We crossed the ocean that seemed limitless. India has shown how trade relations between different civilizations in different countries can pave the way for shared prosperity, he added.

The Prime Minister also talked about the record of developing indigenous COVID-19 vaccines and providing his 220 crore doses free of charge. He said India was among the top five economies in the world and was the third largest start-up nation. Today, the whole world is watching India with great interest and curiosity to know what the country is doing and how it is doing. The pace of development India has achieved in recent years and the achievements it has made are extraordinary and unprecedented, he said. Modi said 40% of global digital transactions took place in India alone. India is among the countries with the most advanced space technology, with a record launch of 100 satellites in one go, he said. While assuring all possible help to the NRIs to protect their interests, Modi urged them to retain cultural and spiritual knowledge as well as updated information on the growing potential and progress of the country to share with the rest of the world. Whenever an Indian travels to a foreign country and meets a fellow countryman, he feels like the whole country has met him, he said.

Expressing gratitude to the guests, Modi said, I thank the Presidents of Suriname and Guyana for dedicating time to this program. The proposals they have made are very useful and I assure them that India will respond to their expectations and suggestions transmitted by them. Modi also said that Madhya Pradesh has a number of natural sites, including the Narmada River and the recently developed Mahakal Lok at the famous Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain, and urged the diaspora to visit them. Recently, the grand and divine expansion of the Mahalok of Lord Mahakal has also taken place in Ujjain. I hope you all will go there and seek the blessings of Lord Mahakal and also be a part of this wonderful experience, he said.

Praising Indore, Modi said the city is not only the capital of cleanliness but also the capital of ‘swaad’ (taste) in the country. Indore is ahead of its time not only when it comes to cleanliness but also takes care of its heritage.

Indore’s delicacies are mouth-watering and people who taste them once will never turn to anything else, he added. The Prime Minister also issued a commemorative postal stamp “Surakshit Jaayen, Prashikshit Jaayen” to highlight the importance of safe, legal, orderly and skilled migration.

On this occasion, the President of Suriname, Santokhi, said that India has proven to be a reliable partner on regional and global platforms. He sought partnership (with India) in various fields including health, financial sectors and strengthening cultural ties by “establishing institutes for the promotion of the Hindi language in the Caribbean country”. Guyanese President Mohamed Irfaan Ali said: “When globalization failed during the pandemic, Modi showed that it exists.”

He recalled India’s assistance in supplying Covid-19 vaccines and medicines to various countries and called India an important strategic partner. He said there are huge opportunities for the Indian private sector in Guyana. He also called Guyana’s economy one of the most dynamic in the world. “I visited this country earlier and studied here before becoming president (of Guyana) and felt the love of Indians,” he added.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said to make the Pravasi Bhartiya Divas convention a memorable event, a “world garden” has been developed in Indore where delegates from 66 countries along with local residents have planted saplings on Sunday. He said the city of Indore has been decorated and groomed to welcome the guests. The people of Indore were eager to welcome NRI guests to their homes rather than hotels. There is an atmosphere of wonderful enthusiasm in Indore, he added.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also addressed the convention.