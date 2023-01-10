Donald Trump’s threat of indictment draws closer





Former President Donald Trump may be one step closer to a possible indictment now that the special grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia, has completed its investigation and released its final report.

On Monday, the investigation ordered by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis formally concluded its work into whether Trump and his allies broke the law in their effort to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election result, according to a court record.

Although special grand juries in Georgia are not allowed to issue indictments, Willis, who began the investigation nearly two years ago, will now review the report and decide whether or not to call a grand jury. traditional, who has the power to issue an indictment. .

While it’s unclear whether the special grand jury recommended criminal charges in its report, former federal prosecutor and state-elected attorney Michael McAuliffe told Newsweek that Willis is now set to bring charges. charges.

“The likelihood of criminal charges stemming from the alleged attempted interference in the Georgia presidential election process is very high,” McAuliffe said. “It’s not a certainty, but based on publicly available information, it’s not a speculative guess that there’s more to come in the form of criminal charges.”

An exterior view of Fulton County Superior Court Aug. 31, 2022, in Atlanta. Inset: Former President Donald Trump arrives for a New Year’s Eve event at his Mar-a-Lago home on December 31, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump may be closer to a possible indictment now that the special grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia, has completed its investigation and released the final report. Megan Varner/Joe Raedle/Stringer

In a court order dissolving the special grand jury, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney, who oversaw the case, said the final report had been reviewed by the court’s 20 judges, but that he remained undecided whether the report would be made public.

McAuliffe said Willis may wish the report not been made available to the public if she intended to use it as a basis for seeking charges, so that the regular grand jury would have an opportunity to assess and rule on it. act on these findings. On Friday, McBurney said a hearing on the matter would be held on Jan. 24.

In recent months, Willis’ office has notified nearly 20 people, including Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani and Georgia GOP Chairman David Shafer, that criminal charges could result from the investigation.

McAuliffe said the real issue is not the report, but who will be charged following the findings. He added that Willis may also seek charges before a regular grand jury in hopes that some of the defendants will cooperate once they are prosecuted.

The Fulton County investigation is one of many legal threats Trump faces at both state and federal levels, and experts told Newsweek that Willis’ investigation is the one of his biggest legal problems.

Former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani previously said, “If Trump is prosecuted in 2023, the most likely location is Fulton County, Georgia.”

Last month, Rahmani said a Trump indictment would not only require evidence, but also an aggressive prosecutor willing to rise to the challenge. Willis is that prosecutor.

The district attorney launched his investigation into Trump and his associates in early 2021 after a call between the former president and Georgian Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger became public. During the phone conversation, Trump was heard asking Raffensperger to “find” the roughly 12,000 votes needed to reverse Georgia’s presidential election result.

The Fulton County investigation has expanded to include the bogus voter scheme involving an alternate list of presidential voters, threats and harassment against election officials, the role of state lawmakers and access not allowed at voting machines in Peach State.

“Now is the critical window for the Fulton County District Attorney to finally call the alleged plan to supplant voter will through magical vote discovery for a particular candidate a criminal offence,” McAuliffe said.

