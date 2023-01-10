The Devolution of Turkey | Jewish and Israeli news Algemeiner.com

Ten years ago I published an article titled The devolution of Pakistan, in which I expressed my sincere disappointment at the dramatic negative turn the nation of Pakistan has taken over the past generation. A once proudly secular, Western-leaning government and military establishment has been completely overrun by radical Islam.

Likewise, over the past decade, I have watched Turkey’s devolution with great dismay and deep sadness. My affinity with Turkey began as an undergraduate student at UCLA, where I worked with Professor Stanford Shaw to write a research paper on Turkey’s positive role toward Jews during the Holocaust. . At that time (1990s), we were constantly taught that democracy is possible in the Muslim world. One need only look at Turkey to see a Muslim nation that embraces secular and democratic principles in its political and military institutions. In fact, I fondly remember traveling from Israel to Turkey in the mid-1990s and being greeted by dockworkers in a Turkish port town clamoring to tell me how much they loved Israel and loved selling to Israelis when they came to visit Turkey. Additionally, the Turkish, US and Israeli military previously conducted routine exercises and openly cooperated in intelligence-sharing and logistics efforts. It was considered a rock-solid Western-leaning block.

However, some within the academic community and think tanks have begun to criticize Turkey for not giving enough voice to its religious Muslim citizens. In a surprise to no one, and true to the horribly misguided moral compass of these academics, as well as the laughable inability to understand the real realities on the ground, Turkey finally elected and appointed a dictator named Recep Tayyip Erdogan. At first, many of these opinion leaders were delighted to see him rise to power. They saw it as a purer reflection of the Turkish population. In fact, former Turkish NBA star Hedo Trkolu even joined his administration in 2016.

However, instead of evolving into a more holistic democracy that admittedly sometimes underestimated its observant Muslim population, it quickly swung into a pseudo-democracy led by an extremist leader. In the many, many years since its rise, Turkey has, instead of being the Muslim nation on a hill, followed the baffling trend of too many Muslim nations in the past; that of a repressive one-party pho-democracy. Ironically, as countries like Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Morocco, Egypt and others are rapidly moving towards a more modern approach to geopolitics and the rights of its citizens, Turkey has ceded. Other Muslim nations have also been transferred recently, including Afghanistan, which after the United States and our NATO allies bravely sacrificed their blood and treasures, girls and women got a glimpse of a world that offered them the hope of living as human beings and not just the property of men.

Moreover, Erdogan has deep roots in the Muslim Brotherhood and has often met with the leaders of Hamas, which is excessively repressive towards the rights of women, homosexuals and religious minorities, and which strains relations between Turkey, Egypt, United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. While Turkey is certainly not as repressive as Afghanistan, it is certainly on the same path of backsliding.

For example, Turkey is ranked as the worst nation in the world for press freedom, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), worse than China and Iran. Since 2010, Turkey has become less free every year, and steadily increased this trend after the coup attempt in 2016. According to many actors in the human rights sector, Turkey accounts for almost a third of all the journalists arrested in the world. . In short, over the past decade, Turkey has become the world capital of censorship, political pressure on journalists and imprisonment of journalists.

Moreover, since Erdoan and his political party (Justice and Development Party, or AKP) became the dominant political force in Turkey, we have seen a steady shift towards building political bridges with Russia and Turkey. China. Once a staunch US and NATO ally, Turkey has become a wild card in the global geopolitical dance. We have seen, time and again, Erdoan working closely with Russian and Chinese leaders. This manifested itself recently with the unprovoked and illegal Russian incursion into Ukraine. According to the Wilson Center, Moscow sees Turkey as a key transactional partner who can help bolster Russia’s prospects in its confrontation with the West, the broader context of its war with Ukraine. Ankara, in turn, seems eager to provide much-needed aid to Russia, while expecting significant concessions in return. This is all the more troubling as Turkey has been trying to become a member of the European Union for many years. While a pre-Erdoian Turkey would have made sense for this ascendancy, it is difficult to envision a modern Turkey sharing EU values.

Interestingly, during the Trump presidency, the United States faced very delicate and complex international security issues involving the Syrian implosion. Meanwhile, the United States was waging aggressive anti-ISIS campaigns in the Syrian region, near where separate and unrelated Kurdish populations had lived for generations. President Trump met Prime Minister Erdoan in Washington, D.C. during this time, and Trump wrote a famous letter to Erdoan, asking him not to be a badass and to allow the United States to have space to operate. Erdoan took his letter and calmly and dispassionately threw it in the trash.

Moreover, during this infamous visit, Erdoan noticed peaceful pro-Kurdish protesters in front of the Turkish Embassy. Erdoan has ordered his trained security personnel to brazenly attack peaceful protesters in the political capital of the United States. According to Washington, DC police at the time, the actions seen outside the Turkish Embassy yesterday in Washington, DC contrast with the First Amendment rights and principles we work tirelessly to protect every day.

It’s hard to imagine a US ally behaving like this, especially on American soil. Many American citizens were understandably appalled by this behavior. Moreover, in November 2022, Turkey has began a campaign of excessive bombardment on the Kurdish region of northeast Syria, causing a huge humanitarian crisis. Whether it’s brutalizing American citizens on American soil, becoming best friends with Putin and Xi Jinping, or becoming one big prison camp for journalists, it’s hard to count these behaviors as those of an ally.

Turkey, eager for a revival of the lucrative Israeli tourism industry, is beginning to unfreeze its relations with Israel. In October this year, Turkey appointed a new ambassador to Israel, Sakir Ozkan Torunlar, and in December Israel returned a well-known envoy to Turkey.

Turkey’s demographics are quite large and multifaceted, and there are still wonderful examples of secular Muslim democrats within this vast and diverse nation. We hope that this part of the population will reappear so that Turkey is once again a shining example of a secular Muslim state.

Morgan P. Muchnick is a graduate of the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University. He previously served on the professional staff of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee. In addition, Mr. Muchnick served as speechwriter for Daniel Ayalon, former Israeli Ambassador to the United States and currently Director of Operations at EMET.