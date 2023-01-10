Pravasi Bharatiyas are India’s ‘brand ambassadors’ on foreign soil: PM Modi





Indore: Prime Minister Narendra Modi On Monday, Pravasi Bhartiyas described India’s ‘brand ambassadors’ on foreign soil and said they have an important place in the country’s journey as it enters the ‘Amrit Kaal’ of the next 25 years.

He was speaking after opening the 17th edition of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention in the city of Indore in Madhya Pradesh. Speaking at the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention in Indore. The Indian diaspora has distinguished itself all over the world. https://t.co/gQE1KYZize Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 9, 2023 “I consider Pravasi Bharatiyas as Indian brand ambassadors on foreign soil. Your role is diverse. You are the brand ambassador for yoga, Ayurveda, handicrafts, handicrafts and also millets” , Modi said. ADVERTISING CONTINUE READING BELOW “GenNext Pravasis are also curious about their parents’ country of origin,” he said. The Prime Minister has asked Indian universities to document the contributions made by the diaspora in their respective countries for the benefit of students. Modi also said that Madhya Pradesh has a number of natural sites, including the Narmada River and the recently developed Mahakal Lok at the famous Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain, and urged the diaspora to visit them. Praising Indore, which hosts the 17th edition of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention, Modi said, “Indore is ahead of its time not only in cleanliness but also takes care of its heritage. The delicacies of Indore are mouth-watering and people who taste them once will never turn to anything else. The President of the Republic of Suriname, Chandrikapersad Santokhi, who was the special guest of honor at the event, said India has proven to be a reliable partner on regional and global platforms. ADVERTISING CONTINUE READING BELOW “Suriname has been seeking partnership (with India) in various fields including health, financial sectors and strengthening cultural ties by establishing institutes for the promotion of the Hindi language in the Caribbean country,” a- he declared. Guyanese President Mohamed Irfaan Ali, who was the main guest at the event, said in his speech, “When globalization failed during the pandemic, Modi showed that it exists.” He recalled India’s assistance in providing COVID-19 vaccines and medicines to various countries and called India an important strategic partner. EASTMOJO PREMIUM

Guyanese President Mohamed Irfaan Ali, who was the main guest at the event, said in his speech, "When globalization failed during the pandemic, Modi showed that it exists." He recalled India's assistance in providing COVID-19 vaccines and medicines to various countries and called India an important strategic partner. He said there are huge opportunities for the Indian private sector in Guyana. He also called Guyana's economy one of the most dynamic in the world. "I visited this country earlier and studied here before becoming president (of Guyana) and felt the love of Indians," he added.

