Special Grand Jury in Georgia Trump Inquiry Concludes Inquiry





Like the federal law on which it is based, Georgia’s RICO Act makes it a crime for persons to participate in a business that engages in a pattern of criminal activity. Georgia law is broader than federal law and also criminalizes conspiracy to commit racketeering.

The Georgia investigation has the potential to be particularly perilous for Mr. Trump. An analysis by a panel of legal experts, published by the Brookings Institution in 2021, sets out a number of Georgia state laws that Mr. Trump may have violated in the weeks following the 2020 election , including solicitation of election fraud, intentional interference with the performance of election duties and conspiracy to commit election fraud.

Ms. Willis has repeatedly shown her support for rolling out racketeering charges against various groups that she believes have committed wrongdoing. She did so in 2014, as an assistant district attorney, when she helped lead a high-profile criminal trial against a group of educators in the Atlanta public school system who had been embroiled in a cheating scandal. generalized. More recently, she has used the state’s RICO status to prosecute suspected criminal street gangs, including YSL, the group co-founded by Atlanta rapper Jeffery Williams, better known as Young Thug. Jury selection is currently underway in a Fulton County trial for Mr Williams and a number of other accused YSL members.

I’m a RICO fan, I told people that, Ms Willis said at a press conference last year to announce the gang-related indictments. RICO is a tool that allows a prosecutor’s office and law enforcement to tell the whole story. She added that she uses these charges to ensure that jurors can have all the information they need to make an informed decision.

Mr Trump called the Georgia investigation a witch hunt. Last January, at an event in Conroe, Texas, he lashed out at Ms. Willis and other prosecutors investigating him, calling them vicious and racist (Ms. Willis, a Democrat, is black).

Other episodes that have been examined during the investigation include attempts by Trump allies to pressure a local elections official, Ruby Freeman, and an effort by Trump supporters to access and copy sensitive election software. in rural Coffee County, Ga. Mr. Giuliani also made numerous false allegations of voter fraud during Georgia state legislative hearings, which have been the subject of another investigation.

