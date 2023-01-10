Georgias Trump 2020 Election Inquiry Grand Jury Completes Work | donald trump





The special grand jury convened by Atlanta prosecutors to investigate whether Donald Trump committed crimes in his effort to overturn his 2020 election loss to Joe Biden in Georgia has finished its job.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney, who was overseeing the panel, issued an order on Monday dismissing the special grand jury, after completing a final report on its investigations.

The decision whether or not to seek an indictment from a regular grand jury will rest with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

Over the course of approximately six months, the special grand jury heard testimony from dozens of witnesses, including numerous close associates of Trump and various senior Georgia state officials.

The case is among several across the country that threaten to jeopardize the former president as he seeks a second term in 2024.

Special grand juries in Georgia cannot issue indictments, but can instead issue a final report recommending action.

On January 3, 2021, then-US President Trump pressured Georgian Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in a phone call to find enough votes from the state electorate to overturn President-elect Joe’s victory. Bidens there that Trump had refused to concede. .

The call was recorded and published and sparked widespread outrage, including calls for a second impeachment. That didn’t happen, but Trump found himself facing a second historic indictment for inciting the insurrection three days later, where his supporters stormed into the US Capitol in Washington in an attempt to prevent official congressional certification of Biden winning the Trump presidency.

After the announcement of the call with Raffensberger, Bob Bauer, then a senior adviser to Biden, said: We now have irrefutable proof that a president is pressuring and threatening a leader of his own party to get him to cancel a a legal, state-certified vote count and fabricate another one in its place.

Georgia law stipulates that grand juries are authorized to recommend to the court the publication of all or part of their general presentations and that the judge must follow this recommendation. The special grand jury voted to recommend the release of its report.

There will be a hearing on January 24 on whether to release the grand juries’ special report and the district attorney’s office and the media will have an opportunity to present arguments.

Willis opened the investigation in early 2021. Willis is focusing on several different areas: phone calls made to Georgian officials by Trump and his allies; false statements made by Trump associates before Georgia legislative committees; a panel of 16 Republicans who signed a certificate falsely declaring that Trump had won the state and that they were the duly elected and qualified states as voters; the abrupt resignation of the Atlanta federal prosecutor in January 2021; alleged attempts to pressure a Fulton County election official; and violations of election materials in a rural South Georgia county.

Lawyers for Rudy Giuliani, the former New York mayor and Trump lawyer, confirmed before he was questioned by the special grand jury in August that they were told he faced possible charges criminals. The 16 fake Republican voters were also told they were the target of the investigation, according to public court documents.

Trump and his allies have consistently denied any wrongdoing. South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows, and Georgia Governor Brian Kemp also all testified before the grand jury.

It’s unclear whether Trump himself could face charges depending on what jurors determine.

This is far from the only investigation into Trump. The Justice Department is looking into election interference as well as Trump’s role in the Capitol attack, and both cases have been assigned to Special Prosecutor Jack Smith.

Smith is also expected to decide whether to bring charges against Trump and others for government secrets uncovered at the former presidents’ Mar-a-Lago resort.

