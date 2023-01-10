Dialogue with China must be worthwhile for Australians

Transaction, not stability, has always been the defining feature of Australia’s bilateral relationship with China, placing strict limits on its development.

Although not announced at the time, China’s commitment in 2013 to an enhanced framework for bilateral talks with Australia based on annual leadership meetings was what Canberra got in exchange for agreeing to call the relationship a strategic partnership, just as the finalization of the China-Australia free trade agreement about a year later was our reward for agreeing to to improve this designation to a global strategic partnership.

Ten years later, against the backdrop of the possibility that annual leaders’ meetings will be reinstated following Foreign Minister Penny Wongs’ talks in December with her Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, it is worth reflecting on what Australia pulled out of the leaders meetings so far and how they might work better for us.

Thinking back to the creation of the Enhanced Bilateral Architecture, President Xi Jinping, then new to the role, would have appreciated the Strategic Partner and Comprehensive Strategic Partner labels for what they told others about the strategic trajectory of the Australia, and he was probably happier than us. supposed to pay the price of better market access and a few meetings between Premier Li Keqiang and an Australian Prime Minister to get this message across.

Simply put, China immediately got what it wanted from the arrangement.

Today, as the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and Free Trade Agreement remain in place, the bilateral relationship is defined by economic coercion and an aggressive Chinese government that until recently refused to talk about anything. it is to anyone at any level of the Australian government.

The enhanced bilateral architecture clearly hasn’t turned out to be the coup for Australia that we thought it was going to be in 2013, and I don’t think there’s even one area where it has had a lasting positive impact on the development of bilateral relations.

We didn’t get what we wanted.

To be worth Australians, meetings of reinstated leaders should be more than photo opportunities and other mechanical gestures that may imply deference or at least signal improving ties on China’s terms. If they become an annual exercise in Beijing suggesting that she has done Australia a favor by talking to us, for which we are then indebted, then we shouldn’t bother showing up.

We should also not participate if there are conditions attached.

While there is no price to pay to reinstate talks that do nothing for us, talks based on a genuine exchange of views on an unlimited range of issues would be extremely valuable to Australia, and we should make it clear to China.

One way to show Beijing that we want a more meaningful dialogue is to initiate one. And in the context of the leaders’ meetings, that means prioritizing what we want to know about what we think the Chinese leadership wants the meetings to say about the state of the bilateral relationship.

We can and should ask questions about topics that interest us and that we think would be useful to know more about, and not just about those that allow us to say in a post-meeting press release that the topics X and there were raised.

Presumably, for example, the Australian government would like to know whether Chinese leaders were surprised by the ineffectiveness of trade sanctions in terms of changing Australia’s strategic calculus, which prompted the long period of hyper-aggressive Chinese diplomacy and to what extent they thought it had succeeded. has been.

Why not ask? What’s the worst that can happen?

Responses from Chinese leaders would be instructive no matter what. If they are dismissive, then they are dismissive. But if they provide thoughtful answers, it would invite us to speak more openly and honestly about our strategic intentions, which we have not done enough with China, often but not always through no fault of our own.

By adhering to the reinforced bilateral architecture in 2013, Prime Minister Julia Gillard said, Naturally, the new architecture will not do the work for us and facilitate difficult issues in our relationship. It was, she said, about uplifting existing habits of dialogue and cooperation.

Yesterday and today, the harsh reality of the bilateral relationship is that the habits of dialogue and cooperation that cultivate respect, listening and the ability to compromise have never been developed between the two countries. And one of the main reasons for this is the transactional nature of the relationship.

The challenges facing both countries require more open and effective forms of communication than we have been able to develop so far. Using the reinstated annual leadership meetings to promote a more genuine and curious exchange of views would be well worth the effort.