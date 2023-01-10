Politics
Pravasi Bharatiyas are India’s ‘brand ambassadors’ on foreign soil: PM Modi
INDORE/NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that the diaspora had an important role to play as “India’s brand ambassadors” in the country’s journey as it enters the “Amrit Kaal” (the moment ideal for starting a new business according to Vedic astrology) of the next 25 years.
Unveiling the 17th edition of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) in the city of Indore in Madhya Pradesh, Modi said, “I consider the diaspora as brand ambassadors of India on foreign soil. Your role is diverse. You are brand ambassadors of Indian heritage, yoga, Ayurvedic, artisanal, artisan and also millets (in foreign lands).”
Modi said the global community is watching India with curiosity as the country makes rapid progress in several sectors.
He said that India is assuming the G20 Presidency this year and with this responsibility comes a great opportunity to raise awareness about India’s past experiences in achieving a sustainable future and learning from those experiences.
At the PBD convention, the Prime Minister said, “The G20 is not just a diplomatic event; it must be transformed into a historic event of public participation.”
Highlighting the country’s achievements, the Prime Minister said that India has emerged as a global economy during the current period of pandemic-induced global instability and has become the fifth largest economy in the world.
He also highlighted India’s successful foray into cashless economy and fintech and said that 40% of real-time digital transactions globally are done in India.
He said that India has captured global attention due to its rapid growth in several sectors and that the Diaspora has an important role to play in fulfilling the global community’s desire to know more about India.
He urged the Diaspora to enrich their knowledge not only about the culture and tradition of India but also about the progress of the nation so that they can project it appropriately in their respective countries.
He also commended the Pravasi Bharatiyas for the role they have played in the development of their respective countries.
“The sense of pride in being the mother of democracy increases tremendously when talking about the Pravasi Bharatiyas as democratic, peaceful and disciplined citizens in different parts of the world,” Modi said and called on Indian universities to document the contributions made by the diaspora in their respective countries for the benefit of students.
He said that today India has the opportunity to become not only the knowledge center but also the skill capital of the world and the skill capital can become the engine of global growth.
During his address, the Prime Minister praised Indore, saying the city is ahead of its time not only in cleanliness but also in preserving its heritage. The delicacies of Indore are appetizing.
On this occasion, the Prime Minister issued a commemorative postage stamp and launched the first digital exhibition on the PBD, “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav – Contribution of the Diaspora to the struggle for Indian freedom”.
The three-day PBD convention, held from January 8-10, is “the flagship event of the Foreign Office and provides an important platform to engage and connect with overseas Indians” .
The theme of the current PBD convention is “Diaspora: reliable partners for
India’s progress at Amrit Kaal”. More than 3,500 members of the diaspora from almost 70 different countries had registered for the PBD Convention.
The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Youth was celebrated on Sunday, a day before the PBD commemoration.
Sources
2/ https://www.deccanchronicle.com/nation/politics/090123/pravasi-bharatiyas-are-brand-ambassadors-of-india-on-foreign-soil-p.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
