Trump NFT Mania Gets A Very Short Run As Sales Nearly Disappear





It’s been less than a month since Donald Trump’s official NFT Trading Cards were launched to a rather baffled response, even from his supporters, and the ensuing hype was high but short-lived. Now, the NFT trading card project has sunk to new lows as business demand continues to wane.

On Sunday, secondary market trading volume for the Trump Digital Trading Cards project hit a new daily low of just over $21,000, according to data from CryptoSlam. The biggest one-day tally for the project so far in 2023 is just under $33,000 on January 5.

Sunday’s tally marks a more than 99% decrease in daily volume from the peak day of December 17, when more than $3.5 million worth of NFTs were traded shortly after the initial primary sale. There were over 2,000 unique buyers on this date last month and over 3,300 unique buyers on December 16 as prices started to climb.

But on Sunday, when sales volume hit a new daily low, CryptoSlam reported just 28 unique buyers out of 98 total trades. Likewise, prices have fallen sharply since the peak. The price floor, or the cost of the cheapest NFT listed on a market, has fallen from a high of around 0.84 ETH ($995) on December 17 to just 0.16 ETH ($215) today. .

This is still more than double the original price of $99, representing a potential profit for users who purchased any of the digital cards during the main sale. However, holders who purchased in the secondary market at or near the height of the hype may see diminished resale demand for digital collectibles from disgraced past presidents.

The NFT collection includes 45,000 digital cards showing the former fantasy cosplay leader dressed as an astronaut, cowboy or superhero. The collectibles were minted on Polygon, an Ethereum sidechain, and offered early buyers a chance to win perks like dinner or a chance to meet Trump.

The project sold 44,000 of the NFTs in 24 hours, generating more than $4 million from the main sale, with the other 1,000 collectibles held back by the creators. Since then, Trump NFTs have generated more than $10 million in secondary market transactions, with the Utah-based company behind the collection taking a 10% cut on all sales in markets that impose resale royalties.

NFTs were widely mocked on social media and on late-night TV shows, including Saturday Night Live, and quickly grew in value and commercial activity.

But as the latest sales data shows, the initial spike quickly gave way to apathy from traders who might have been buying for lulz just a few weeks ago. Even Crypto Twitter pays little attention to them anymore, moving on to Solanas’ dog-themed BONK token and other so-called degen games.

To be fair, it’s very common for a major NFT collection to increase in value and commercial demand right after launch, and then see that momentum fall off a cliff. This happened with Art Gobblers, for example a controversial Ethereum project that debuted in late October and quickly exploded. On Sunday, it racked up less sales volume than The Trumps Project, per CryptoSlam, with just over $16,000 across five trades.

It’s much rarer for an NFT project to sustain hype for a long time or peak long after the initial mint, as we’ve seen with the industry-leading Bored Ape Yacht Club, for example. So far, the Trumps NFT collection doesn’t seem to be bucking the trend: it’s only the 96th best-selling project in the last 24 hours, according to CryptoSlams rankings.

