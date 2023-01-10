Politics
Nuclear boss urges UK government to back small nuclear reactor technology
The head of the UK’s top nuclear body has urged the government to pursue small modular reactors (SMRs) with pace and urgency, amid reports of a funding backlog with ministers squabbling over the cost of energy ambitions from the country.
Tom Greatrex, chief executive of the Nuclear Industry Association (NIA), said AM City that the UK needed to develop a pipeline of projects to increase nuclear power in line with government energy security plans.
He said: “Proceeding with pace and urgency will not only make electricity more reliable and predictable, but it will also mean that UK technology will create long-term, high-quality jobs and export opportunities from which the country will benefit. “
This would mean nuclear power generated 25% of the UK’s energy demand, with former Prime Minister Boris Johnson laying out plans for the UK to build eight new reactors this decade.
Currently, the UK’s aging nuclear fleet accounts for around 15% of the country’s energy production, but the remaining five power stations are expected to be closed by the middle of the next decade.
With the UK needing to rapidly increase capacity, Greatrex was confident that the UK could become a world leader in SMRs.
He believed they could complement renewables and a larger nuclear fleet and boost UK energy security.
Greatrex said: There is no doubt that the UK can be a world leader in SMR. Together with larger reactors and renewable energy, they will provide a vital source of reliable, clean energy, essential to reducing our reliance on burning volatile fossil gas for electricity, heat and transportation while simultaneously strengthening UK energy security.
The industry boss has previously urged the government to speed up announcements of new projects, with Sizewell C still awaiting a final investment decision and completion of Hinkley Point C postponed by two years to 2027.
Nuclear projects stall as government dithers
The latest comments from industry leaders follow reports first covered by The Times that ministers have so far been unable to agree a funding deal for small modular reactors.
The government is not expected to confirm its funding plans for at least another 12 months, with Whitehall concerned about soaring costs linked to Britain’s wider nuclear ambitions.
His concerns come with growing expectations that Hinkley Point C will exceed the originally planned $26 billion budget of $18 billion, while charges for Sizewell C have been estimated at between $20 billion and $35 billion.
The government previously announced the creation of Great British Nuclear (GBN) to deliver the next generation of reactors and SMRs.
Related: America’s largest refinery is up and running
The body will be overseen by experienced nuclear specialist Simon Bowen and launched later this year.
So far the government has not confirmed any other future sites for nuclear projects despite rumors linked to projects at sites in Wales such as Wylfa and Trawsfynydd.
Rolls-Royce, the potential major player in domestic SMRs, last month announced its final shortlist for its nuclear pipeline project of small modular reactors.
Its three sites include the International Advanced Manufacturing Park (IAMP) in South Tyneside, Teesworks in Teesside and Gateway in Deeside.
A decision on location is expected to be made this year after final evaluations.
Its designs are for a 470 MW plant costing around €2 billion per site to supply one million homes.
SMRs are built in factories and transported to construction sites, making them cheaper and faster to build.
Rolls-Royce confirmed AM City it is progressing through the regulatory consent process for its designs and expects to make great strides with its SMR plans.
A spokesperson said: We are ready to enter into negotiations with the government and, if we can agree a way forward within a reasonable time, we could start building UK factories, ordering supply chain contracts procurement and secure overseas export deals ahead of the next general election.
Rolls-Royce could face competition from SMRs
The government is currently backing SMRs which could be built in dozens of locations across the UK with funding of 210 million to support the first project.
However, additional resources would be needed to build the 30 SMRs targeted by Rolls-Royce and its consortium of investors.
The Treasury would not be ready to approve any major orders or funding until the technology has been approved by the Office for Nuclear Regulation, which is not expected until 2024.
It is now seeking to stimulate competition by opening up the auction to competing projects from other companies such as GE Hitachi.
There are also proposals for thorium-based SMRs, offered by Copenhagen Atomics, which has submitted its UK reactor design for approval.
Thomas Steenberg, Managing Director, said AM City: We provide a radically different technology and this allows us to provide at a price of 40 MWh a levelized cost energy, which is a very high price for the supply of basic energy
The prospect of greater competition was welcomed by Andy Mayer, an energy analyst at the free-market think tank The Institute for Economic Affairs.
He said AM City that if the government is truly concerned about cost, it should remove regulatory hurdles that delay deployment and encourage competition rather than picking winners through tailor-made grant programs for individual projects, technologies and companies.
Mayer said: If the government wants a national nuclear champion on the French model, it will have to sign vast blank checks, now and forever, betting that the investment will provide technology that others want to buy. This approach was tested in the 20e century. It failed and we are still paying 3 billion per year accordingly.
