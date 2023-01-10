PM Modi ‘deeply concerned’ over riots and vandalism in Brasilia









YEARS |

Updated: 09 January 2023 09:30 IS

New Delhi [India]Jan. 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed his deep concern over the riots and vandalism against state institutions in Brasilia, giving his full support to the Brazilian authorities.

“Deeply concerned by the news of riots and vandalism against state institutions in Brasilia. Democratic traditions must be respected by all. We give our full support to the Brazilian authorities,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

US President Joe Biden has condemned the “assault on democracy” in Brazil.

Biden tweeted, “I condemn the assault on democracy and the peaceful transfer of power in Brazil. Brazil’s democratic institutions have our full support and the will of the Brazilian people must not be undermined. I look forward to continuing to working with @LulaOficial.”

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres condemned “the assault on Brazil’s democratic institutions”. He stressed that the will of the Brazilian people and democratic institutions must be respected.

“I condemn the assault on Brazil’s democratic institutions that took place today. The will of the Brazilian people and democratic institutions must be respected. I have full confidence that it will be. Brazil is a great country democratic,” António Guterres tweeted.

On Sunday, supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro stormed into the country’s Congress building, Supreme Court and presidential palace.

The violations come about a week after the inauguration of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who defeated Bolsonaro in a runoff election on October 30.



Videos on social media showed Bolsonaro supporters smashing windows and furniture in the National Congress and Supreme Court buildings on Sunday, Al Jazeera reported.

They climbed onto the roof of the Congress building, where Brazil’s Senate and Chamber of Deputies conduct their legislative business, unfurling a banner that read “intervention” and an apparent call for the Brazilian military.

Footage on the Globo News TV channel also showed protesters wandering around the presidential palace, many wearing green and yellow – the colors of the Brazilian flag, which has also become the symbol of the Bolsonaro government.

Security forces used tear gas to try to push back protesters, with local media estimating around 3,000 people were involved in the incident, Al Jazeera reported.

The siege, which lasted just over three hours, comes just a week after the inauguration of Bolsonaro’s leftist rival, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

About 3,000 supporters of Brazil’s far-right ex-President Jair Bolsonaro stormed into Brazil’s Congress building, the presidential palace, in a dramatic protest against President Silva’s inauguration last week, which has defeated Bolsonaro in a runoff election on October 30.

Bolsonaro disputed the election results and did not explicitly concede, although he said he would cooperate with the transition of power.

Meanwhile, police have since evacuated massive crowds from government buildings and made at least 400 arrests, according to CNN Brasil and a local official.

At least 400 people have been arrested after pro-Bolsonaro supporters stormed key government buildings in the Brazilian capital, said Ibaneis Rocha, the governor of the country’s Federal District.

The three main government buildings – the Supreme Court, the Presidential Palace and the Congress Building – involved in today’s breach have been cleared of protesters, police said on Sunday, according to CNN Brasil.

In addition, Justice Minister Flavio Dino said the Brazilian government will adopt more measures aimed at strengthening the capital city of Brasilia.

Dino told reporters “there are still people on the internet who say they will continue with their terrorist acts. And they won’t be able to destroy Brazilian democracy. They won’t.”

He also described Sunday’s events in Brasilia as “a coup,” CNN reported.

In the latest development, Facebook’s parent company Meta said on Sunday that the unrest in Brazil was a “violent event”, adding that it would “remove content that supports or praises” protesters who violated government buildings, reported CNN.

“Ahead of the election, we designated Brazil as a temporary high-risk location and removed content calling on people to take up arms or forcefully invade Congress, the presidential palace, and other federal buildings,” the official said. Meta spokesman Andy Stone tells CNN.

“We are also designating this as a violent event, which means we will remove content that supports or praises these actions. We are actively monitoring the situation and will continue to remove content that violates our policies.” (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/world/others/pm-modi-deeply-concerned-over-rioting-vandalism-in-brasilia20230109093027 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos