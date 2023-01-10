Fulton special grand jury completes Trump investigation





The special grand jury of 26 members, 23 members and three alternates, was lit by the Superior Court in Fulton a year ago. By a majority vote, its 20 justices approved DA Fani Willis’ request for assistance in his criminal investigation into whether former President Donald Trump and his allies unlawfully interfered in Georgia’s last presidential election.

The group was authorized to investigate all facts and circumstances relating directly or indirectly to alleged violations of Georgia state law. He was granted the power to subpoena evidence and testimony, but not the ability to issue indictments.

Jurors were selected in May and began hearing testimony behind closed doors in June. The group interviewed numerous top elected state officials, including Governor Brian Kemp, Attorney General Chris Carr, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and the late Speaker of the House David Ralston, along with dozens of others. He also fought successfully to obtain testimony from some of Trump’s top confidants, such as his former personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham and former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

The grand jury’s final report, known as the special presentation, should include a summary of its findings. It may also contain recommendations on whether someone should be charged, if a majority of jurors can agree.

However, the final decision whether or not to press charges ultimately rests with Willis, who is expected to present evidence before a separate regular grand jury that has the power to indict.

Fulton DAs office declined to comment on Monday. Trumps Georgia attorney Drew Findling did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Credit: Jason Getz / [email protected]

Report fights

There are few legal precedents for special presentations in Georgia because special grand juries are so rare.

The final report should be made public at some point. But if McBurney chooses to keep it a secret until the case is over, it could be months or even years before it comes out.

There could also be appeals to Georgia’s highest courts. Even if McBurney decides to release the report, parts of it may be redacted until a later date.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution plans to ask Fulton Superior Court to release the special presentation, editor Kevin Riley said.

The work of special grand juries has been a matter of national and local importance, he said. The report provides a clear view of the process, and its availability will increase public confidence in our justice system.

There have been fights over special grand jury reports in the past.

In 2012, the foreman of a special grand jury DeKalb convened to investigate allegations of corruption in the county’s Department of Watershed Management sued the investigating judge to force him to go public with the special presentation. The document was finally published, about seven months after its completion.

two-year investigation

Launched in February 2021, the Willis inquiry initially centered on Trumps leaked Jan. 2, 2021, conversation with Raffensperger, in which the president lobbied the secretary to find 11,780 votes to overturn Democrat Joe Bidens’ narrow victory. in Georgia.

The investigation has since expanded to include: other calls Trump and his associates made to Georgia officials after the election; the designation of a list of alternate Republican voters in December 2020; the falsehood-laden testimony Giuliani and others gave to Georgia lawmakers in December 2020; efforts to pressure a Fulton County election official to admit to voter fraud; the abrupt resignation of Atlanta-based US Attorney Byung BJay Pak in January 2021; and the Coffee County election data breach in January 2021.

Willis has previously told state officials that his office is investigating potential violations of Georgia law, including criminal solicitation to commit voter fraud, intentional interference in the performance of election duties, conspiracy and racketeering. . Legal experts from the Brookings Institution think tank said other crimes could have been committed, including false certification, witness influence and computer intrusion.

Prosecutors have told at least 18 people they are targets of the investigation and could face charges, including Giuliani, GOP alternate voters and Dallas-based lawyer and podcaster Jacki Pick.

Many fought their summons to court, notably, Graham’s challenge went all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court and others argued the Fifth Amendment against self-incrimination or attorney-client or executive privilege. .

Willis and his team have won nearly every court fight, but there have been a few setbacks along the way.

Summonses for Pick and a police chaplain who allegedly pressured the Fulton poll worker have been thrown out by courts in Texas and Illinois, and an appeals court in Virginia has apparently yet to give following former House Speaker Newt Gingrichs’ petition to avoid testifying. Willis’ biggest about-face came this summer, when McBurney ruled she could not investigate Republican Burt Jones, one of the GOP voters who is now the lieutenant governor-elect, because of a conflict of interest.

Return of Trump

The bigger question for Willis, a seasoned prosecutor known for her work ethic and no-nonsense attitude, is whether she will choose to indict Trump. She and the former president will be on the ballot next year.

I don’t want you to think I’m naive or that I don’t understand the seriousness of the situation, Willis told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution last spring. I understand the seriousness of it. But it’s like all the other cases. You just have to do your due diligence.

No current president or ex-president has ever been charged with a crime.

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Some Trump critics see the Fulton County investigation as one of the best chances to hold Trump accountable for what they believe are coordinated actions aimed at undermining democracy and the peaceful transfer of power. Some legal observers say there is already enough evidence in the public domain from sources like the Jan. 6 committee, Raffensperger’s phone call and elsewhere to prove in court that Trump broke the law and, more importantly, knew. what he was doing was wrong.

Others dismissed the investigation as a politically motivated investigation by an overambitious Democratic prosecutor. Many have argued that Willis is best served by focusing on tackling violent crime and sifting through the large backlog of criminal cases remaining from the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For his part, Trump dismissed the Fulton investigation as a witch hunt and called his conversation with Raffensperger flawless. The Republican has slammed Willis and other black prosecutors investigating him as a radical and vicious racist, and last year urged his supporters to protest in Atlanta, Washington and other cities if those prosecutors did anything wrong or of illegal.

If a case against Trump were to move forward, his lawyers would have to fight the Fulton DA every step of the way, which could prolong the proceedings for months or more.

