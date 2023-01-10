Politics
Pakistan seeks billions for flood recovery and climate resilience
Pakistan will on Monday seek billions in international support to recover from the aftermath of last year’s devastating floods and to help it become more resilient to climate change.
To address the huge needs, Pakistan and the United Nations will jointly host an international conference in Geneva, urging countries, organizations and businesses to step up their financial and other support towards a long-term recovery and resilience plan.
Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will kick off the day-long event, which will also feature speeches from several heads of state and government.
French President Emmanuel Macron, his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen will also address the conference via video link.
According to Pakistan’s so-called Resilient Recovery, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Framework, which it will officially present at Monday’s conference, a total of $16.3 billion will be needed.
The Pakistani government aims to cover half of this amount with “domestic resources”, including its development budget and through public-private partnerships.
But he is counting on the international community to cover the rest, in the hope that Monday’s conference will generate significant pledges of support.
Around 450 participants from around 40 countries registered for the event, including representatives from the World Bank and several multilateral development banks.
– ‘Hinge moment’ –
“The waters may have gone down, but the impacts are still there,” Achim Steiner, head of the UN development agency, told AFP ahead of the conference, describing the floods as “a cataclysmic event”. .
“There is massive reconstruction and rehabilitation efforts to be made. »
The floods, which have killed more than 1,700 people and affected some 33 million others, have still not receded in parts of the country’s south.
The UN children’s agency said on Monday that as many as four million children were still living near contaminated and stagnant floodwater.
Millions of people remain displaced and those who were able to return home often return to damaged or destroyed homes and mud-covered fields that cannot be planted.
Food prices have soared and the number of people facing food insecurity has doubled to 14.6 million, according to UN figures.
The World Bank has estimated that up to nine million more people could be pushed into poverty as a result of the floods.
“This is a pivotal moment for global communities to stand with the people of Pakistan,” Khalil Hashmi, the country’s envoy to the UN in Geneva, told reporters.
But he stressed that the conference would be “the start of a multi-year process”.
Pakistan and the UN stress that Monday’s event is broader than a traditional pledging conference, as it aims to establish a long-term international partnership focused on recovery, but also on strengthening of Pakistan’s climate resilience.
Pakistan, with the world’s fifth largest population, is responsible for less than 1% of global greenhouse gas emissions, but is one of the countries most vulnerable to extreme weather caused by global warming.
The country “is basically a victim of a world that is not acting fast enough on the challenge of climate change,” Steiner said.
