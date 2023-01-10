Brazil promises quick justice and arrests hundreds after supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro storm the government





Rio de Janeiro – Brazilian authorities picked up the pieces and investigated on Monday after thousands of supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro stormed Congress, the Supreme Court and the presidential palace and ransacked the highest seats of power country in what officials called “terrorist acts”. Protesters sought military intervention to either restore Bolsonaro’s far-right to power or oust newly inaugurated leftist Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in scenes of chaos and destruction reminiscent of the Jan. 6, 2021, uprising on the U.S. Capitol.

On Sunday, rioters donning the green and yellow of the national flag smashed windows, knocked over furniture, threw computers and printers to the ground. They punctured a huge painting of Emiliano Di Cavalcanti in five places, overturned the U-shaped table at which Supreme Court justices meet, ripped out a door from a judge’s office and vandalized an iconic statue at the outside the court. The interiors of the monumental buildings were left in a state of ruin.

On Monday, the heads of Brazil’s three branches of government, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Acting Senate President Veneziano Vital do Rego, Speaker of the Lower House Arthur Lira and Chief Justice Rosa Weber all signed a statement. commune condemning the collective actions of Bolsonaro supporters. the day before as “terrorist acts”.

Security members of the Planalto presidential palace inspect the offices destroyed by supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro after an invasion in Brasilia on January 9, 2023. CARL DE SOUZA/AFP/Getty

“We are united for institutional measures to be taken in accordance with Brazilian laws,” the leaders said, adding a call for “serenity and peace” in the politically divided nation.

At a press conference on Sunday evening, Brazil’s Minister of Institutional Relations said the buildings would be inspected for evidence, including fingerprints and images to demand accountability, and that the rioters apparently had the intention to trigger similar actions across the country. Justice Minister Flávio Dino said the acts amounted to terrorism and putschism, and authorities began tracking down those who paid for the buses that transported protesters to the capital. “They will not succeed in destroying Brazilian democracy. We must say this fully, with firmness and conviction,” Dino said. “We will not accept the way of criminality to wage political battles in Brazil. A criminal is treated like a criminal.”

Soldiers dismantle a camp set up by supporters of Brazil’s far-right ex-President Jair Bolsonaro outside the army headquarters in Brasilia on January 9, 2023, a day after supporters of the ex -president invaded Congress, the presidential palace and the Supreme Court. MAURO PIMENTEL/AFP/Getty

So far, 300 people have been arrested, the Federal District Civil Police said on Twitter.

Reporting Monday for ‘CBS Mornings’, BBC News’ Katie Watson said protesters were evacuated from government buildings as night fell on Sunday, but police worked into the wee hours of the morning to clear people from the streets surrounding. At best, she said, Brazilian authorities had been caught off guard by the siege, and at worst some are suspected of possible involvement.

While calm has returned, the political division that erupted dramatically on Sunday has remained unchanged. In the months following Bolsonaro’s election defeat on October 30, Brazil was on edge, wary of any avenue it might take to cling to power. Bolsonaro had fueled the belief among his die-hard supporters that the electronic voting system was prone to fraud – although he never presented any evidence. And his lawmaker son Eduardo Bolsonaro has held several meetings with former US President Donald Trump, longtime Trump ally Steve Bannon and his senior campaign adviser Jason Miller. Brazil’s election results – the closest in more than three decades – were quickly recognized by politicians from all walks of life, including some Bolsonaro allies, as well as dozens of governments around the world. And Bolsonaro surprised almost everyone by quickly disappearing. He neither conceded defeat nor insistently cried fraud, although he and his party submitted a request to have millions of votes annulled which was quickly rejected.

A man looks through the hole in a broken window at the Planalto palace in Brasilia on January 9, 2023, a day after supporters of Brazil’s far-right ex-president Jair Bolsonaro stormed the Congress, presidential palace and the Supreme Court. CARL DE SOUZA/AFP/Getty

Brazilians have used electronic voting since 1996. Election security experts consider these systems to be less secure than hand-marked paper ballots because they leave no verifiable paper trail. The Brazilian system is, however, closely monitored and national authorities and international observers have never found evidence that it is being exploited to commit fraud. Still, Bolsonaro supporters refused to accept the results. They blocked roads and camped outside military buildings, urging the armed forces to intervene. The protests were extremely peaceful, but isolated terrorist threats – including a bomb found on a tanker heading for Brasilia airport – had raised security concerns. Two days before Lula’s inauguration on January 1, Bolsonaro flew to the United States and took up temporary residence in Orlando. Many Brazilians expressed relief that although he refused to participate in the transition of power, his absence allowed it to pass without incident. At least, it had been so until the ravages of Sunday. “Bolsonarism mimics the same strategies as Trumpism. Our January 8 — an unprecedented demonstration in Brazilian politics — is clearly copied from January 6 on Capitol Hill,” said Paulo Calmon, professor of political science at the University of Brasilia. “Today’s sad episodes represent a new attempt to destabilize democracy and demonstrate that the authoritarian and populist radicalism of the Brazilian far right remains active under the command of former President Bolsonaro, the ‘Trump of the Latin America'”.

US President Joe Biden tweeted that the riots were an “attack on democracy and the peaceful transfer of power in Brazil” and that he looked forward to continuing to work with Lula.

I condemn the attack on democracy and the peaceful transfer of power in Brazil. Brazil’s democratic institutions enjoy our full support and the will of the Brazilian people must not be undermined. I look forward to continuing to work with @LulaOficial.

— President Biden (@POTUS) January 8, 2023

In a press conference from the state of Sao Paulo, Lula read out a newly signed decree for the federal government to assume control of security in the Federal District. He said the so-called “fascist fanatics”, as well as those who financed their activities, must be punished, and also accused Bolsonaro of encouraging their uprising. Bolsonaro dismissed the president’s accusation on Sunday night. Writing on Twitter, he said peaceful protests are part of democracy, but vandalism and invasion of public buildings are “exceptions to the rule”. He made no specific mention of protesters’ actions in Brasilia. “He’s obviously the intellectual mentor of what’s going on, so he can’t disassociate himself from it,” said Mario Sérgio Lima, political analyst at Medley Advisors. “These groups were created by him, by the radicalism he imposed on politics. There is no way to go back… It seems that his group has already crossed the Rubicon.”

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro, 2nd from right, looks on during a news conference two days after he was beaten by Lula da Silva in the presidential run-off at Alvorada Palace on November 1, 2022 in Brasilia, Australia Brazil. Andressa Anholete/Getty

Unlike the 2021 attack in the United States, few civil servants would have worked in the tallest government buildings on a Sunday. And videos showed a limited military police presence in the capital. This has led many in Brazil to question whether the police ignored the many warnings, underestimated their abilities or were somehow complicit. Video showed a group of protesters pushing through a police barricade with limited struggle, and only a few officers deploying pepper spray. Another showed officers standing as protesters stormed Congress, including one recording footage on his phone. “It was a gross mistake on the part of the Federal District government. It was a tragedy foretold,” said Thiago de Aragão, director of strategy at Brasilia-based political consultancy Arko Advice. “Everyone knew they (the protesters) were coming to Brasilia. It was expected that the government of the Federal District would organize a response to protect the capital. They did none of that.” Lula told his press conference that there was “incompetence or bad faith” on the part of the police, and he promised that some would be punished. Federal District Governor Ibaneis Rocha confirmed on Twitter that he had fired the capital’s public security chief, Anderson Torres. Local media reported that Torres is in Orlando on vacation and denied meeting Bolsonaro there. “Two years since Jan. 6, Trump’s legacy continues to poison our hemisphere,” tweeted US Senator Bob Menendez, who chairs the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, adding that he accused Bolsonaro of inciting these acts. “Protecting democracy and holding malicious actors to account is essential.”

