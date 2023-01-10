PM Modi to visit Hyderabad on Jan 19 Vande Bharat Express flag





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Hyderabad on January 19 to inaugurate various development works worth Rs 2,400 crore and flag Vande Bharat Express, said K Laxman, MP for Rajya Sabha and National Chairman of OBC Morcha du BJP. On the same day, the Prime Minister will also address a massive gathering of supporters at the Secunderabad Parade Ground.

Laxman, along with BJP State Chairman Bandi Sanjay, visited Secunderabad Railway Station on Monday and held a meeting with South Central Railway officials ahead of Prime Minister Modi’s visit. Apart from the launch of the Vande Bharat Express train, the modalities of the various programs to be launched by the Prime Minister were reviewed by the BJP leaders. According to Laxman, Prime Minister Modi will launch a semi-fast Vande Bharat Express train between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam from platform number 10, in addition to laying the foundation for the doubling of tracks between Secunderabad and Mahabubnagar, the cost of which is estimated at Rs 1,231 crore. It will also inaugurate the modernization works of Secunderabad railway station for Rs 700 crore, in addition to launching the works of a wagon workshop at Kazipet near Warangal, the cost of which is estimated at Rs 521 crore. “For the benefit of the people of Telangana and the holistic development of the state, the Center has already undertaken the construction of national highways in Telangana for Rs 1.04 lakh crore. In this regard, Telangana has reached the second position in the country. Similarly, the Center has undertaken large-scale railway doubling, MMTS and gauge conversion works. As part of this, Prime Minister Modi will visit the state on the 19th to commence various railway development works worth Rs 2,400 crore,” Laxman told reporters. Prime Minister Modi’s last visit to the state was on November 12 to officially inaugurate the relaunched Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited (RFCL) factory in Ramagundam, dedicate a new railway line and lay the first stone of three highway projects. Calling his latest visit and the launch of multi-crore projects a New Year’s gift to the state, Laxman said he hoped the Prime Minister’s visit would expose the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders and their lies.

