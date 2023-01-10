Liberty Times op-ed: Tsai navigates New Year’s economy

The start of a new year gives many people hope for a fresh start, but also anxiety about the unknown. The past year has been filled with uncertainty amid a turbulent series of events.

First, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine affected the entire world, causing a global energy crisis, food shortages and security concerns. Unfortunately, a ceasefire is unlikely in the near future.

Second, during the reign of Chinese President Xi Jinping (), China has caused trouble. Beijing’s zero-COVID policy has severely damaged its economy, and the abrupt lifting of lockdowns and virus restrictions has led to massive outbreaks of COVID-19.

The situation in China has set off alarm bells in countries that have already adopted a pattern of living with COVID-19.

Xi’s rule has caused economic stagnation and heightened people’s resentment of the Chinese Communist Party, but the authoritarian regime has maintained strict social control.

Moreover, China continues to compete with the United States, creating tension in the East China Sea, the South China Sea and on its border with India. China harasses Taiwan daily, making the situation in the Taiwan Strait a global issue.

In terms of the global economy, wars and geopolitical competition have wreaked havoc on supply chains, and these disruptions have yet to be undone.

Global inflation reached 9%. The United States is facing its biggest price increases in 40 years, while consumer prices in Germany have risen to their highest levels since the early 1950s. The US Federal Reserve has raised interest rates repeatedly to keep up with inflation, and other countries have followed suit.

Shortly thereafter, the US dollar appreciated significantly, affecting financial activities and economic development around the world.

Consumer prices could continue to rise and the IMF has predicted that the world could face the weakest economic growth profile since 2001. Even some high-income countries would be caught in long-term slowdowns.

The world has changed rapidly and radically. We face unprecedented challenges. People want their countries and their economies to persevere and adapt to these changes.

Three years ago, when consumer prices had been low for some time, economic analysts were optimistic about global growth, but now they say countries need to tackle inflation and stagnation . The Fed has shown a strong determination to seek to control inflation at all costs, insisting that it is the duty of central banks to ensure price stability.

Influenced by global circumstances, Taiwan’s export-oriented economy has been declining in recent months. The official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index hit a new low. Industrial production, export and import volume, stock market index, tracking indicator and consumer confidence index have been weak for some time.

A recession is clearly in sight.

Additionally, the cost of living has increased and is affecting all aspects of our lives, while a sense of resentment is brewing.

The Taiwanese have been caught up in price increases. Taxi fares are expected to rise, while prices for basic foodstuffs like eggs have long been high.

Taiwanese have seen the prices of vegetables, poultry, meat and fish rise for months.

These costs would soon trickle down to restaurants, fast-food chains and take-out stores.

Low-income households and those on fixed incomes are the most affected in these difficult times.

The government published its inflation estimates, but the public criticized the official figures, as the data did not reflect the real situation.

Data from the General Directorate of Budget, Accounting and Statistics showed that the producer price and wholesale price indices increased by double-digit percentages last year, but the consumer price index consumption, which more directly reflects the effects of the economy on people’s daily lives, did not reach 3%.

Each index is assessed separately, and vegetable and energy prices may not be included when measuring the consumer price index, but reaching the 3% threshold remains implausible. No wonder the public wouldn’t buy it.

Methods of surveying and measuring indexes need to be adjusted, while some fundamental issues, such as intentional price gouging, expected inflation and intermediate exploitation, also need to be addressed.

On New Year’s Day, Vice President William Lai () said the government’s primary goal was to achieve economic growth, while protecting people’s livelihoods.

Lais’s down-to-earth remarks are an example of the government trying to understand and communicate with Taiwanese.

Another hotly debated issue is that of excess tax revenue. Last year, national tax revenue exceeded budget by NT$450 billion ($14.74 billion).

How will the government redistribute the money and provide tax refunds?

In addition to funding local governments, the Cabinet said it plans to allocate NT$200 billion of the remaining NT$380 billion to electricity subsidies, bridging the gap between insurance funds labor and national health insurance, and other government initiatives to deal with economic problems.

The Executive Yuan said it would consider distributing vouchers or cash to the public, but only after the remaining NT$180 billion has actually been spent.

In her New Year speech, President Tsai Ing-wen () said the money should be spent wisely.

In the current political climate, Tsais’ statement is not often heard. Most politicians value an individual or a political party more than the public, and they tend to set short-term goals rather than long-term plans.

The plan presented by the Tsais administration is comprehensive, thoughtful and responsible. This does not exclude the possibility of distributing money or vouchers, but it differs from the immediate mass distribution of red New Year envelopes.

The Tsais plan is not political populism. This is not a fireworks display meant to be festive and pompous. Consequently, his plan was quickly criticized. The government has been accused of profiteering, of disappointing people’s hopes, of robbing society, of seizing excess tax revenues for its benefit, etc.

Having excess tax revenues does not mean that the government should not worry about public finances.

The surplus should be distributed in the form of electricity price subsidies, support for labor and national health insurance funds and government initiatives to strengthen the economy.

After the nine-to-one election defeat, the ruling Democratic Progressive Party faced a series of economic problems. He rightly insisted on charting his own course rather than pandering to the public.

Former President Lee Teng-hui () once said that a leader must have strong will and executive ability, especially when carrying out reforms or facing challenges. At the start of a new year, the Tsai administration demonstrated its determination. Other tasks must be undertaken, but Taiwan will stand its ground.

Translated by Liu Yi-hung