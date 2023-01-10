Indonesia’s new capital will benefit the states of Borneo: Anwar





CNA – The development of Indonesia’s new capital, Nusantara, in East Kalimantan will benefit the Malaysian states of Borneo, Sabah and Sarawak, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said yesterday. Speaking at a press conference on the second day of his official visit to Indonesia, Anwar said Malaysia plans to exert more positive and aggressive efforts in the development of Nusantara. Anwar met Indonesian President Joko Widodo at the presidential palace in Bogor, West Java, during his first official visit abroad since taking office in November. The two leaders witnessed the handover of 11 Letters of Intent (LOI) from Malaysia to Indonesia on its participation in the development of Nusantara. Letters of Intent have been signed by 10 Malaysian companies. According to Anwar, Malaysia is keen on the development of Nusantara because it has interests there, given the regional economic importance of the new capital and the proximity of the two Borneo states. We are taking a positive approach to finding a way for the growth of the capital of the archipelago nations to also benefit the region which includes Sarawak and Sabah, Anwar said. Widodo welcomed the interest shown by Malaysian investors in developing new Indonesian capital. Eleven letters of intent have been signed by Malaysia’s private sector and delivered to the New Capital Authority covering areas including electronics, healthcare, waste management, construction and real estate, the president said, popularly known as Jokowi. The first phase of Nusantara’s development involves the construction of the presidential palace, a few ministries, and basic infrastructure such as roads and housing. The phase is expected to be completed by 2024, while the final phase of Nusantaras development is expected to be completed by the country’s centenary in 2045. During yesterday’s meeting, the two leaders also discussed long-standing bilateral issues such as the protection of Indonesian migrant workers in Malaysia, land demarcation and maritime boundary issues as well as the two countries’ position on discrimination against palm oil by the European Union (EU). Widodo and Anwar also agreed to continue working together to strengthen Indonesia’s presidency this year. We agree that ASEAN should be able to play a pivotal role in making the Indo-Pacific region peaceful, prosperous and stable, Jokowi said. He also said that Indonesia and Malaysia share the same view on the importance of implementing the five-point consensus to end violence in Myanmar. The consensus was adopted in Jakarta in April 2021 following the military coup in Myanmar in February 2021. We agreed to urge the Myanmar military junta to implement the five-point consensus, Jokowi said of his agreement with Anwar on the Myanmar issue. Anwar arrived in Jakarta on Sunday for his two-day visit to Indonesia, where he also witnessed the signing of several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs).

