Special Grand Jury Investigating Donald Trump’s Involvement in Georgia’s 2020 Election Results Report





The special grand jury investigating whether former US President Donald Trump and his allies unlawfully sought to interfere with Georgia’s 2020 election results has released its final report, but it’s unclear still not sure whether criminal charges will follow.

The special grand jury that was convened at the request of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis had the power to subpoena, but not the ability to issue indictments.

Ms. Willis will ultimately decide whether to bring charges against Mr. Trump or anyone else, although the jury report may include recommendations.

In January 2021, Ms. Willis opened a criminal investigation shortly after a phone call in which Mr. Trump urged senior election officials to ‘find’ enough votes to overturn Democrat Joe Biden’s statewide victory. .

The grand jury heard testimony from numerous state officials, including Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

Advisers to Mr Trump, including US Senator Lindsey Graham and attorney Rudy Giuliani, also testified after many unsuccessfully tried to overturn their subpoenas.

Prosecutors told Mr. Giuliani he was a target and could face criminal charges, as well as Mr. Trump’s allies who backed a plan to appoint alternate voters in a bid to deliver Georgia’s electoral votes to the incumbent president, rather than Mr. Biden.

A spokesperson for Mr. Trump did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday.

Mr. Trump has denied wrongdoing in Georgia and continued to claim, falsely, that his defeat in the 2020 election was the result of widespread voter fraud.

A spokesperson for Ms. Willis’ office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Georgia investigation was one of many civil and criminal investigations threatening Mr. Trump and his entourage.

The Justice Department conducted separate investigations into Mr. Trump’s actions after the 2020 election and his retention of classified documents after leaving the White House in 2021.

In New York, Democratic Attorney General Letitia James sued Mr. Trump, his children and his business, accusing them of lying to banks and insurers about the true value of his assets.

Manhattan prosecutors are conducting a parallel criminal investigation. The Trump Organization, his real estate firm, was found guilty of tax evasion last month by a New York court.

