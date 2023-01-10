Imran goes public with his ‘distrust of Elahi’ – Pakistan





Calls on MPAs to persuade CM to vote for confidence and dissolve Punjab Assembly Elahi calls on ex-PM and assures full support

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan on Monday expressed his distrust of his ally, Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi, saying allegations of corruption worth billions against the leader of the PML-Q were apparently affecting his popularity.

I cannot bear such allegations against my coalition government in Punjab, Khan said during a meeting with senior party leaders. The former prime minister claimed that all PTI lawmakers in the Punjab Assembly should persuade Mr Elahi to take a vote of confidence and dissolve the assembly.

The remarks made by the PTI President prompted CM Elahi to Zaman Park in the evening. The Punjab CM convinced Imran Khan that his party fully supports the PTI.

PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi, who is not in Pakistan at the moment, told Dawn that his father’s meeting with Imran Khan led to a thaw. Instead of grudge, they became best friends today, young Elahi joked.

Imran Khan assured my father that he would first share any information that came to him with the CM, young Elahi said.

Parvez Elahi assured Imran Khan that the ex-prime minister was his leader and would support him. Our alliance is stronger than before, he said.

While Imran Khan worries about the delay in the vote of confidence in the Punjab Assembly, PTI General Secretary Asad Umar has taken an entirely different stance, saying that the Punjab ruling alliance does not would not hold a vote of confidence on the whims of the opposition.

In light of the governors directive for the vote of confidence, Mr Khan and his party leaders were trying to convince Mr Elahi to take the vote of confidence ahead of the hearing at the Lahore High Court on January 11.

However, CM Elahi refused to take the vote of confidence until the LHC’s decision. We will take a vote of confidence when legally required or politically necessary, Asad Umar said.

A number of PTI leaders still believe that the Punjab chief minister was trying to delay the vote of confidence through legal wrangling. They believed that Mr. Elahi could take this legal battle to the Supreme Court to further delay the dissolution of the assembly.

We are bound to believe that CM Parvez Elahi will continue to create obstacles for the dissolution of the assembly because he had already explained his mind that he was following the line of establishment and the powers-that-are-desired that the assembly is completing its constitutional term,” a PTI stalwart told Dawn while requesting anonymity.

Speaking about the Punjab Assembly session, Punjab Parliamentary Affairs Minister Basharat Raja told Dawn that the PTI-PML-Q pushed through 21 bills and the opposition did not even not opposed to these bills.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Prime Minister’s adviser Attaullah Tarar sat in the Assembly gallery for nearly eight hours from 11 a.m., but were unable to accomplish anything during the session, Mr. Raja added.

Responding to a question, Mr. Umar said that MPAs and PTI MPs in South Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were receiving calls from unknown numbers and added that such calls would not have much impact.

Umar said the country was heading for a disaster in terms of hyperinflation amid a drastic drop in foreign exchange reserves.

The PTI leader also blamed Finance Minister Ishaq Dar for not controlling the economy and now watching the public dollars sitting in their commercial banks.

Mr Umar said imports had been halted and industry was shutting down, leading to unemployment, a shortage of daily-use items and rising prices.

He blamed the PDM government for the flour crisis in Punjab and added that Hamza Shehbaz during his short stint as chief minister released wheat in May last year which led to his smuggling and its hoarding.

Posted in Dawn, January 10, 2023

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1730848/imran-goes-public-with-his-distrust-of-elahi The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

