Politics
Belt And Road Intelligence Investor Weekly #115
Tuesday, January 10, 2023
Compiled by Chris Devonshire-Ellis
What does not yet seem to have understood among Western policymakers is the magnitude of the growing trend of multilateral trade ties between Russia, China and India. This is creating further repercussions as China also seeks to cement its trade and energy ties in Central Asia – an issue the World Bank’s chief analyst comments on. This week we provide many examples of what is happening in the Eurasian (and African) regions. All are showcases of trilateral investments between the three countries involved which are progressing rather faster in regional trade interconnectivity, integration and influence than Europe.
CHINA
ChinaTurkmenistan: bilateral trade, investment and future prospects
Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedow is on a state visit to China at the invitation of his Chinese counterpart, President Xi Jinping. The visit, scheduled for Jan. 5-6, marks Berdimuhamedow’s first official visit to Beijing since taking over as president.
Sino-Philippine relations: 14 bilateral agreements signed during Marcos’ visit
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr paid a three-day state visit to China, where he met with President Xi Jinping in hopes of deepening bilateral trade and investment relations and addressing issues of security. 14 bilateral agreements have been signed in key areas of cooperation, adding to the hundreds that already exist between the two countries.
Automatic positioning of China in the Russian market in 2023
During this year, Chinese automakers based in Russia intend to produce a series of first-class vehicles at a time when many auto factories in Russia will also resume work after several months of shutdown due to conditions. uncertain market. In this article, we take a look at what new Chinese automotive investments and products can be expected in 2023.
ASEAN
The ASEAN region will remain one of the fastest growing regions in the world in 2023, but economic growth is likely to drop slightly from 2022. This is largely due to deteriorating global economic conditions and tightening monetary policy. The second half of the year will likely see more favorable conditions for organic growth, with lower inflation providing central banks with greater rate flexibility. This should complement the growing economic activity in China.
CENTRAL ASIA
World Bank stresses that Azerbaijan and the middle corridor between Europe and Asia are ripe for foreign investment
Antonio Nucifora, head of the World Bank Group’s Europe and Central Asia macroeconomics, trade and investment practice, told regional media that the middle corridor still lacks some infrastructure and some sections are not yet developed, which means that there are huge opportunities for investment in infrastructure between Europe and Asia.
INDIA
Trade prospects between Russia and India in 2023 and the emergence of the ruble and the rupee in Asian trade flows
At the end of 2022, India and Russia agreed to switch to trade settlements in their national currencies. Over the past year, trade turnover between New Delhi and Moscow has increased significantly and both intend to increase these volumes in 2023. Meanwhile, Russian exports to India greatly exceed Indian imports from that country, when the Indian rupee fell significantly against the US dollar and the Russian ruble. We examine how such variations can be overcome, by putting in place mechanisms for additional mutual settlement schemes with countries whose currencies may not be as strong as the rouble, and consider the 2023 outlook for bilateral India- Russia.
MIDDLE EAST
Saudi Arabia will be the fastest growing major economy in the world in 2023
Saudi Arabia is poised to overtake India as the fastest growing major economy in 2023. India’s GDP will grow by 7% in the 2023-24 fiscal year ending in March 2024, according to the first official estimate published by the national ministry of statistics. It will be second only to Saudi Arabia’s expected 7.6% growth, thanks to gains from a spike in energy prices that boosted Saudi GDP figures.
UAE-Russia non-energy bilateral trade up 57%
Non-oil trade between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Russia grew by 57% in the first nine months of 2022, according to UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade Thani bin Ahmed Al-Zeyoudi. He said Wednesday (January 4) that non-oil foreign trade between Abu Dhabi and Moscow reached 20.2 billion dirhams ($5.5 billion), in the first nine months of 2022.
AFRICA
Opening of the first line of the Lagos metro in Nigeria
The first phase of the metro line in Lagos, the capital of Nigeria, was opened on December 21, the first metro line in West Africa. The line was built by China Civil Engineering (CCE) under Chinas Belt and Road Initiative.
RUSSIA
The Upside Down – Risks and Opportunities Awaiting Russian Foreign Policy in 2023
Political scientist Alexander Vedrussov on the risks and opportunities that await Russian foreign policy in 2023.
Russia’s agricultural trade with China up 30% in 2022
While much of the trade talks between Russia and China in 2022 have focused on China’s significant increase in purchases of Russian energy resources, bilateral trade has also increased in other industrial sectors. An example is agriculture, where Russia and China increased trade in agricultural products in 11M 2022 to US$6 billion, which is expected to represent an annual increase in trade of around US$6.5 billion.
