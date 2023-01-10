Why does Turkey want everyone to call them Trkiye?





Since 1923, when the Ottoman Empire fell and the Turkish Republic was formed, the Turkish people have called their country “Trkiye”, pronounced “tur-key-YAY”. On December 4, 2021, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan issued a presidential circular calling for exports to be labeled “Made in Trkiye”. This campaign made noise around the world, and finally, after a year, the United States will also start spelling the country Turkey. Pictured: Made in Turkeylogo The US State Department said it would largely stop writing the word Turkey and instead call the Eurasian country Turkiye, agreeing to a request from the Turkish government. The Turkish Embassy has asked us to use this spelling in our communications. – State Department Spokesman Ned Price Price also said it will take some time for the department’s website and communications to reflect the new spelling. The name change comes six months after the United Nations agreed to recognize Trkiye in June 2022, when Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu formally requested the change in a letter to the UN. Why don’t Turkish people like the name Turkey?The Cambridge Dictionary defines Turkey as “something that fails badly” or “a dumb or stupid person.” And now turkey has become slang for many, meaning the same thing. It doesn’t stop there: Google results will show you, a “confusing set of images, articles and dictionary definitions that confuse the country with the bird – which is famously served on Christmas menus or Thanksgiving dinners.” Photo: Google search for the word “Turkey” (See for yourself) President Recep Tayyip Erdogan lobbied for the name in 2021, when he launched a global rebranding campaign. The campaign was followed by campaigns, videos and a complete rebranding of the country; with even a “Made in Turkey “. He urged the rest of the world to accept the original name of his country rather than the anglicized one. Photo: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Some believe this is a very successful campaign that could improve the country’s name and brand image. However, others believe it is more of a government publicity stunt, as it was launched during December, at a time of soaring inflation and deepening economic crisis. Whatever the reason, some still believe that changing a bird’s name was a bit too much! FYI: Turkey bird is not called turkey in Turkey. This is called ‘Hindi’ — or ‘from India’ (orHindustan).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailyo.in/news/why-does-turkey-want-everyone-to-call-them-turkiye-38522

