Trump’s deposition remains sealed in E. Jean Carroll case





Excerpts from Donald Trump’s deposition included as exhibits in the trial of writer E. Jean Carroll accusing him of rape can remain sealed for now, a federal judge ruled Monday afternoon.

The same federal judge previously ordered those passages of Trump’s deposition unsealed earlier in the day, before he suddenly and unexpectedly reversed the original ruling.

In the old order, U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan noted that Trump’s legal team had missed its deadline to explain why those parts should be kept secret. The judge noted that Trump’s attorney was “required to file within three days a letter explaining the need to seal or redact the portions of the defendant’s deposition that were filed as part of an exhibit to conviction”.

“The defendant has not done so and has made no effort to justify the continued sealing of his deposition,” Kaplan said on one page.

Later that day, however, Trump’s legal team noted that Kaplan appeared to have written the word plaintiff, referring to Carroll, when he should have written defendant, referring to the former president. Judge Kaplan later overturned his unsealing order, without explanation.

“I was shocked”

In 2019, Carroll advanced her decades-old allegations against Trump, whom she accused of raping her in the locker room of a Bergdorf Goodman in the mid-1990s. She went public at the time, wearing the accusation on several cable TV shows and, briefly, in the pages of his memoirs.

Trump denied the allegations to reporters, saying: He’s not my type. The remark sparked a libel lawsuit by Carroll against Trump. At the time, the statute of limitations prohibited filing a lawsuit alleging sexual assault, until New York passed the Adult Survivors Act. She filed separate sexual assault claims afterwards.

As both trials progress through the courts, Carroll and Trump sat down for depositions. Carroll has agreed to release portions of his own. Trump did not.

Carroll’s deposition included graphic details of the alleged assault in Bergdorf Goodman’s locker room.

I hit my head twice, then he got his hands on my arms, pushed me away a second time, hit my head, then he put his shoulder in me, and he’s a big man , testified Carroll. Hes and he guessing 220, maybe 225 at the time. I weighed 120. He was 100 pounds heavier. And that’s one of the things that crossed my mind was how big and heavy he was because all of his weight came, his shoulder came into me and so at this point, I realized it was serious. I was shocked before because he had put me against the wall but now I understood that it was a battle, and he lowered my pantyhose.

“Presumption in favor of public access”

After the judge issued his unsealing order, Trump’s attorney, Michael T. Madaio, wrote a letter stating that they did not object to the unsealing solely because of a discrepancy in the original order of the judge. The handwritten order stated that the “plaintiff,” Carroll, had an obligation to object to the unsealing within three days, rather than the defendant, Trump.

“We understood that the order of December 20, 2022 required the plaintiff to explain why the unsealing of the confidential transcript of the deposition was necessary; this position was convenient, in our view, since the excerpts were filed as part of a proposed plan of discovery and related only to matters that were uncontested by the parties,” Madaio wrote. “Based on the foregoing, in light of the court’s order clarifying its position, we respectfully request three days to file a letter objecting to the unsealing of defendants’ depositional objections.”

However, the judge’s order granted an express request in a motion by letter from Carroll’s attorney, Roberta Kaplan: “Pursuant to Your Honor’s individual court rules regarding sealed deposits, plaintiff has advised defendant that he must file, within three days, a letter explaining the need to seal or redact the documents in accordance with the presumption in favor of public access to court documents.” Although they share a family name, the judge and the lawyer are not related.

In the end, Judge Kaplan apparently seemed convinced by Trump’s argument that his original instructions needed clarity. He handwritten the word “granted” next to a stamp bearing the words “so ordered” next to Trump’s lawyer’s request.

There is also a motion pending before Judge Kaplan on whether to dismiss Carroll’s second lawsuit, which confronts the rape allegations directly, rather than through the defamation allegations.

Editor’s note: Shortly after this story was published, a federal judge suddenly and unexpectedly reversed his order to unseal portions of Trump’s deposition. We have updated the story accordingly.

Read the judge’s order below:

