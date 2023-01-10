The world listens to India, it can be a capital of global skills: Modi meets Pravasi | India News







Today, the world listens to India. It can become the engine of world development, he said. India taking over the presidency of the G20 this year provides a great opportunity to raise global awareness of India’s experiences in achieving a sustainable future and learning from those experiences.

He called NRI Ambassadors of Indian Heritage, Make in India Campaign, Yoga, Ayurveda, Cottage Industry and Handicrafts. He asked them to be the brand ambassadors of Indian millets, saying that 2023 has been declared the International Year of Millets and called on everyone to bring home millet products.

President of Guyana Dr. Mohammed Irfan Ali and President of Guyana Suriname Chandrikapersad Santokhi were the special guests on the occasion.

Modi said more than 200 meetings will take place in cities across India as part of the G20 summit, providing a great opportunity to make meaningful connections with delegates from many countries. The G20 is not just a diplomatic event, but it should be transformed into a historic event of public participation where the sentiment of Atithi Devo Bhava can be witnessed, he said.

Referring to the Indian philosophy of treating the whole world as one’s own country and considering all mankind as brothers and sisters, Modi said our ancestors laid the foundation for India’s cultural expansion. PM Modi launches commemorative stamp to 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Indore INDORE: The world is listening to India and the country has what it takes to become the global skills capital, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the inauguration of the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas convention in Indore on Monday.Today, the world listens to India. It can become the engine of world development, he said. India taking over the presidency of the G20 this year provides a great opportunity to raise global awareness of India’s experiences in achieving a sustainable future and learning from those experiences.He called NRI Ambassadors of Indian Heritage, Make in India Campaign, Yoga, Ayurveda, Cottage Industry and Handicrafts. He asked them to be the brand ambassadors of Indian millets, saying that 2023 has been declared the International Year of Millets and called on everyone to bring home millet products.President of Guyana Dr. Mohammed Irfan Ali and President of Guyana Suriname Chandrikapersad Santokhi were the special guests on the occasion.Modi said more than 200 meetings will take place in cities across India as part of the G20 summit, providing a great opportunity to make meaningful connections with delegates from many countries. The G20 is not just a diplomatic event, but it should be transformed into a historic event of public participation where the sentiment of Atithi Devo Bhava can be witnessed, he said.Referring to the Indian philosophy of treating the whole world as one’s own country and considering all mankind as brothers and sisters, Modi said our ancestors laid the foundation for India’s cultural expansion. He said Indians have traveled the world and, while living among different cultures and traditions, have found ways to open doors of prosperity through business partnerships. He suggested that there should be a sustained effort by universities and research institutes to document the lives, struggles and contributions of NRIs.

Urge NRIs to visit India for festivals or watch Azadi ka related events Amrit Mahotsav , he said: With a traditional understanding and a modern approach, the young diaspora will be able to speak more effectively about India to the world. With growing curiosity about India among young people, India’s tourism, research and fame will be enhanced… Over the past eight years, India has been trying to enhance its diaspora. It is India’s commitment today that wherever you are, the country supports your interests and expectations.

He said the world is watching India with great curiosity because of its achievements in recent years. India is setting multiple launch records of hundreds of satellites at once, he said, and India’s software and digital capabilities are progressing. Modi said India will grow stronger in the foreseeable future and urged everyone to enrich their knowledge of the nation’s progress.

It released a commemorative stamp, Surakshit Jaayen, Prashikshit Jaayen, and inaugurated the first-ever digital PBD exhibition on the theme Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav – Contribution of the Diaspora to the Indian Freedom Struggle.

Indore is the capital of Swachh & Swad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi described Swachh #1 Indore as Swad Ki Rajdhani (capital of taste). In Indore, 56 dukan is famous, just like Sarafa . That is why, apart from being the capital of cleanliness, it is also called Swad Ki Rajdhani, he told the Indian Diaspora during the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention. I call Indore a daur (era). The city moves ahead of time but carries with it the rich heritage. It is not only known for its cleanliness, but for its food. Apna Indore, apanka Indore.

Watch Prime Minister Modi calls Pravasi Bharatiyas “Rashtradoots” or brand ambassadors for India on foreign soil

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/world-listens-to-india-it-can-be-global-skill-capital-modi-at-pravasi-meet/articleshow/96864584.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos