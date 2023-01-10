Trump responds to discovery of classified Biden documents, asks when FBI will raid his ‘many homes’





Former President Trump responded Monday to breaking news that the Justice Department was reviewing classified documents from President Biden’s tenure as vice president that were found last fall in a private office Biden had previously used. .

“When will the FBI raid Joe Biden’s many homes, possibly even the White House? These documents have certainly not been declassified,” Trump said on his Truth Social account, sharing an article about the discovery of documents from CBS News.

The Obama-Biden-era documents were found by the president’s lawyers while cleaning out an office he used when he was an honorary professor at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement at the University of Pennsylvania in Washington, according to Biden’s special counsel, Richard Sauber.

Biden’s legal team notified the National Archives, which took possession of the documents, Sauber said. The documents are currently being reviewed by the US Attorney General in Chicago, with the cooperation of the White House.

Trump was referring to the FBI’s execution of a search warrant last summer at his Mar-a-Lago residence, where investigators found more than 100 classified documents kept after his stay at the House. White.

Trump is now under investigation for his handling of classified documents.

“We’ve been told for months that this is treason…grounds for impeachment…and deserving the death penalty, but I have a feeling nothing will happen!?” Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr. wrote on Twitter, retweeting the CBS article.

Notably, Biden’s team notified the Archives and turned over the documents upon their discovery, while Trump apparently retained classified documents even after requests from the Archives to return them.

The Presidential Archives Act requires that presidential and vice-presidential archives be turned over to the National Archives at the end of a given administration for the purpose of preservation and protection of classified records.

