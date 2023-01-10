Anwar from Malaysia to Indonesia on his first overseas trip





BOGOR, Indonesia: Malaysia’s new prime minister met the Indonesian president on Monday on his first trip abroad after winning a vote of confidence and cementing his term last month following an inconclusive election. Anwar Ibrahim, a longtime opposition leader, was sworn in as the Southeast Asian country’s 10th prime minister on November 24 to lead a unity government in a fragile alliance with the corrupt party of his former political rivals. He met Indonesian President Joko Widodo for talks at a presidential palace in the city of Bogor, south of the capital Jakarta, where he thanked his counterpart for his support after the election. “It’s a bit personal, Mr. President. When I was in a difficult situation, living in uncertainty and suffering, Indonesia welcomed me as a true friend,” he said after the encounter. Widodo said the world’s two biggest palm oil exporters would strengthen cooperation on the product and work together to tackle “discrimination” against the sector, which environmentalists say is fueling deforestation in both countries. Get the latest news





The European Union last month passed a new law banning companies from selling products linked to deforestation. "We have agreed to strengthen cooperation through the Council of Palm Oil Producing Countries (CPOPC) to expand the palm oil market," he said. The Indonesian leader also welcomed the interest of Malaysian companies to invest in the country's new capital, Nusantara, which is due to open on the island of Borneo next year. Ahead of the talks, the Indonesian leader greeted Anwar before driving him around the palace gardens in an electric buggy. The couple then discussed issues such as trade, border disputes and the situation in conflict-torn Myanmar. It is customary for the first overseas visit of a new Malaysian prime minister to take place in neighboring Indonesia, which counts Kuala Lumpur as its fifth largest export market. Indonesia, the world's third-largest democracy, this year takes over the chairmanship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) of which junta-ruled Myanmar remains a member and will host a leaders' summit in november. Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Laos, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam are the other members of the regional bloc founded in 1967. They also spoke about the rights of migrant workers after Indonesia last year imposed a temporary ban on recruitment in Malaysia, where the majority of Indonesian migrant workers reside. Eight Malaysian companies have also signed memorandums of understanding with Indonesian companies worth up to 1.66 billion Malaysian ringgits ($379 million), the Malaysian foreign ministry said in a statement.

