Politics
The top MPs who make the most of side hustles
The devil works hard but Theresa May works harder
In addition to their base annual salary of £84,144, MPs have earned hundreds of thousands (and in three cases, millions) of pounds from a second income. Since the 2019 election, MPs have collectively received 17.1 million pushes, according to analysis by Sky News and Turtle.
Breaking down by political party, SNP MPs took 149,000, the Liberal Democrats won a further 171,000, Labor took 1.2m and the majority of the 17.1m went to the Conservatives, who won won 15.2 million. So, in case you’re curious who won what – and how exactly Theresa May managed to get 2.5 million since 2019 – here are the top ten MPs who made the most of their dodgy jostling:
10. Chris Grayling – 224,487
Former Transport Secretary Chris Grayling once awarded a $13.8million ferry contract to a company that actually had no ferries in 2018. But that oversight didn’t stop him from getting a employment of 100,000 by advising the owner of the main ports in the United Kingdom: Hutchison Ports Europe.
The largest item on his secondary tax return was for a 24,730 payment from the company and the smallest was 800 from the World Oceans Forum.
9. Mr. Bill Wiggin – 253,389
North Herefordshire MP Bill Wiggin raked it in thanks to his job as managing director of Emerging Asset Management. The role, which he took on in 2015, has sparked considerable controversy due to the fact that the financial firm is based in the tax haven of Bermuda.
8. Sir John Hayes – 337,852
The largest sum paid to Sir Jon Hayes, who notably equated climate activists with “radical Islam”, came from the oil trading company BB energy. The MP received a salary of 50,000 strategic advisers from the company, which trades more than 33 million metric tons of oil each year, since 2018.
He also earns a part-time salary of 38k from the University of Bolton as a part-time professor for helping to create a new post-graduate politics course.
7. Sajid Javid- 361,566
The largest single payment reported by Sajid Javid was a transfer of 70,960 from the advisory board of JPMorgan EMEA. Sajid took up the post of senior adviser to the US bank in 2020, but stepped down when he became health secretary.
In addition to the total of 126,200 he earned from JP Morgan, Sajid also earned 100,800 from C3.ai, 36,000 from Deutsche Bank and two payments of 30,000 from HSBC.
6.Andrew Mitchell- 652,796
Andrew Mitchell has earned more than £200,000 in extra income since 2019, with his biggest single payout of £130,000 coming from private equity investor Kingsley Capital Partners.
In January 2020, the MP also received a $57,380 “facilitation payment” from telecom security firm Global Voice Group (GVG Holdings), whose founder, Haitian President Laurent Lamothe, was named in the investigation. Pandora Papers in 2021.
5. John Sequoia – 692,438
John Redwood has been accused of having a conflict of interest after accepting a position as Chief Global Strategist at investment management firm Charles Stanley. In 2021, the MP was paid 48,000 per quarter for 50 hours of work per month and received a bonus of 35,000 in June, although he did not log any overtime.
4. Fiona Bruce- 711 749
Fiona Bruce’s biggest reported secondary income came from her own business, Fiona Bruce and Co LLP, for legal consultancy fees. Fiona’s largest claim was 145,352, which equals 12 hours of work in her own practice and breaks down to the equivalent of 12,112 hours.
3. Boris Johnson – 1,064,785
Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson has already picked up 1 million since October by delivering four speeches at 30,000 an hour. However, its largest secondary one-time payment of 277,700 came from investment banking and advisory firm Centerview Partners LLP.
As well as his speaking and advising gigs, Boris also had his family’s rent paid by the Bamford family who own JCB and received gifts of international flights and accommodation from Rupert Murdoch.
2. Sir Geoffrey Cox – 2,191,387
Sir Geoffrey Cox has derived the majority of his extra income from legal work over the past three years. Controversially, he won a big chunk of the money for advising the British Virgin Islands tax haven. And its biggest claim of 156,900 came from international tax law firm Withers LLP.
1. Therese May – 2,550,876
Topping the list of extra earners is Theresa May, who earned $2.5 million on top of her MP’s salary. She earned most of her money giving speeches at companies like JP Morgan and private equity firm Apax Partners. But his biggest claim of 408,200 came from California-based Cambridge Speaker Series, for delivering six speeches last spring.
According to reports, Theresa receives an annual salary of 85,000 from her outside income and divides the rest between funding her office, self-promotion and charitable donations.
