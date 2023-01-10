Avantika Malik finds new love after split from Imran Khan





Avantika Malik, Imran Khan’s ex-wife, reportedly found new love in Sahib Singh Lamba. She recently shared her December snap featuring her photos with Lamba.

Mumbai, UPDATE: Jan 9, 2023 1:58 PM IST

Avantika Malik with Sahib Singh Lamba.

By Shweta Keshri: Avantika Malik and Imran Khan got married in 2011. The ex-couple got married after dating for almost eight years. However, the marriage did not last long and Imran and Avantika had a very amicable separation around 2020. Close friends revealed that there was no bad blood between these two and they were in good terms even after separation.

AVANTIKA MALIK FIND LOVE AGAIN!

Avantika recently took to her Instagram to share some of her favorite photos from 2022. “#decemberdump in January!! That was the szn but it’s over now (sic),” the caption read.

Take a look at Avantika’s post ::

Apart from his solo selfies, a few photos that caught everyone’s attention are the ones posted with Sahib Singh Lamba. Sources tell India Today that Avantika and Sahib are dating and in a very happy space.

AVANTIKA MALIK IN LOVE WITH SAHIB SINGH LAMBA?

A mutual friend reveals that Avantika is really happy and they enjoy each other’s company. This is the type that doesn’t believe in living in the past and likes to live in the moment. Avantika and Sahib met through mutual friends and are taking it easy. They are in no rush to put a label on their friendship.

While Imran has put his film career behind him, Avantika is a certified mixologist and often shares her cocktail recipes on her social media page.

Posted on:

January 9, 2023

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/movies/celebrities/story/avantika-mallik-finds-new-love-after-separation-from-imran-khan-2319150-2023-01-09 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos