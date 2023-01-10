Ahead of Union budget, PM Modi to hold meeting with economists and experts

Ahead of the 2023 Union Budget, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting with economists and sector experts at NITI Aayog on Friday, a senior government official said.

During the meeting, the prime minister will discuss the state of the economy and measures to accelerate growth which is expected to drop to 7%, the official told PTI.

He further informed that the meeting will also bring together several ministers of the Union.

India’s economy is expected to grow at a slower pace of 7% in the current fiscal year ending March 2023, paving the way for the country to lose the fastest growing major economy.

The 7% expansion projected in the first official estimate released by the Department of Statistics compares to an 8.7% growth in gross domestic product (GDP) in 2021-22, according to PTI reports.

The projections are well below the government’s earlier forecast of 8-8.5% growth, but above the Reserve Bank’s projection of 6.8%. If the forecast comes true, India’s GDP growth will be lower than the 7.6% expansion predicted by Saudi Arabia.

India’s GDP growth in the July-September quarter at 6.3% was lower than Saudi Arabia’s 8.7% growth rate.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the 2023-24 budget to Parliament on February 1, 2023.

The Union budget is likely to propose an Industrial Zones Development Program focusing on micro, small and medium-sized enterprises with funds not only to expand and modernize existing industrial zones with common infrastructure, but also to develop new industrial zones .

The focus on MSMEs comes at a time when these businesses are being hit by high inflation and high input costs, as well as slowing exports and the prospect of a global recession.

(With PTI inputs)

