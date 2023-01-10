The Georgia election case is just one of Donald Trump’s many legal troubles





A special grand jury investigating efforts by Donald Trump and his allies to overturn his 2020 election defeat in Georgia has completed its report, a major development in a case that is on a long list of legal troubles for the former president.

A hearing will be held Jan. 24 to decide whether to release all or part of the report, which could include recommendations for charges against Trump and his associates. The Fulton County District Attorney would determine whether to seek indictments from a regular grand jury.

As he campaigns for the White House in 2024, Trump faces a myriad of investigations, including a criminal probe into top-secret documents found at his Florida estate, an investigation in Washington into his efforts to quash the 2020 presidential election results, and other surveys in New York.

Trump, a Republican, has denied any wrongdoing and says he is being targeted by Democrats trying to stop him from reclaiming the White House.

Here is an overview of the ongoing probes in different states and locations:

MAR-A-LAGO

The Department of Justice is investigating the retention of top-secret government documents at Trump’s Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago, and potential efforts to obstruct that investigation.

As part of that investigation, officers and prosecutors spent months interviewing several people close to Trump, including an aide who was seen on surveillance video moving boxes of documents around the property.

A grand jury in Washington heard evidence as part of the investigation. Last year, prosecutors granted limited immunity to a close Trump ally to obtain his testimony.

Attorney General Merrick Garland in November appointed Jack Smith, a veteran war crimes prosecutor who previously headed the Justice Department’s Public Integrity Section, to serve as a special adviser on the Mar-a-Lago investigation and key aspects of a separate investigation into efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

2020 ELECTIONS AND THE CAPITOL RIOT

The Justice Department is investigating the January 6, 2021, uprising and efforts to nullify the election that Trump falsely claimed was stolen.

Federal prosecutors have particularly focused on a scheme by Trump allies to raise fake presidential voters in key battleground states won by President Joe Biden to overturn the vote, issuing subpoenas to multiple party chairmen. republican.

Federal prosecutors brought several Trump administration officials before the grand jury for questioning, including Trump’s former White House attorney and a senior Vice President Mike Pence official.

In a sign of the growing nature of the investigation, election officials in several states whose results were challenged by Trump received subpoenas seeking communications with or implicating Trump and his campaign aides.

A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack has recommended that the Justice Department bring criminal charges against Trump and his associates who helped him launch an extensive pressure campaign to try to undo his election defeat. of 2020.

Trump has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

GEORGIA

After his 2020 election loss, Trump called Georgian Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and urged him to find 11,780 votes just enough to overtake Democrat Joe Biden and undo Trump’s small loss in the state.

This Jan. 2 phone call was part of a month-long investigation by a special grand jury in Atlanta to investigate whether any crimes were committed as part of the pressure campaign to overturn the defeat. of Trump.

Among those questioned by the special grand jury are Rudy Giuliani, the former New York mayor and Trump lawyer; Republican Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina; and Georgia Governor Brian Kemp.

Prosecutors told Giuliani and Georgia Republicans who served as bogus voters that they were at risk of indictment. The bogus voters signed a certificate claiming that Trump had won the election and declaring themselves the state’s voters, even though Biden had won the state and a list of Democratic voters had already been certified.

Trump and his allies have denied any wrongdoing, and he has repeatedly described his phone call to Raffensperger as spot-on.

NEW YORK

New York Attorney General Letitia James has sued Trump and the Trump Organization, claiming it deceived banks and tax authorities about the value of assets such as golf courses and skyscrapers to obtain loans and tax benefits.

That lawsuit, which is ongoing, could result in civil penalties against the company if the Democratic attorney general prevails. She wants $250 million and a ban on Trump doing business in New York.

In the meantime, a judge has appointed an independent monitor to oversee the company.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office said it was pursuing a parallel criminal investigation into Trump’s business dealings.

District Attorney Alvin Bragg recently appointed a new lead prosecutor to oversee that investigation, which appeared to be heading toward a possible indictment of Trump when the Democrat slowed things down after taking office a year ago.

In a separate case, the Trump Organization was found guilty of tax evasion last month for helping executives dodge taxes on lavish perks such as Manhattan apartments and luxury cars. Trump himself was not tried. The company faces a fine of up to $1.6 million when it is sentenced on Friday.

