Sweden confident in joining NATO





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) holds an official ceremony to welcome Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson (R) in Ankara, Trkiye on November 8, 2022. [Photo/Xinhua]

The Swedish Prime Minister expressed confidence that his country’s bid to join the NATO military alliance will be approved, but that it will not meet all the requirements set by Turkey, one of the oldest members. strategically most important of the group, which currently opposes Sweden’s membership. Finland and Sweden asked to join the 30-member group in May following the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, but Turkey opposed their joining, saying they harbor activists opposed by the Turkish government. In June, the foreign ministers of the three countries signed an agreement hailed at the time by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg as signaling “a constructive approach”, but things have not yet moved forward. Speaking to reporters over the weekend, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said authorities in Ankara “both confirm that we did what we said we would do, but they also say they want things we can’t or won’t give them”. . Last year, Sweden’s highest court rejected an offer to extradite a journalist suspected of having links to Fethullah Gulen, who is described by Al Jazeera as a former “strong ally” of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, but who the Turkish government says was behind a coup attempt in July 2016. Kristersson said raising such issues now was outside the parameters of the tripartite agreement. “From time to time, Turkiye mentions individuals they wish to see extradited from Sweden,” he said. “For that, I said that these matters are dealt with under Swedish law.” However, he remained convinced that the matter would eventually lead to a satisfactory outcome. “We are confident that Turkiye will make a decision, we just don’t know when,” he said, adding that “the decision is in Turkiye’s camp.” “No exact date guaranteed” Stoltenberg also said he hoped approval would come soon. “I will not guarantee the exact date because of course it has to be a sovereign decision of the Turkish Parliament and in fact the Hungarian Parliament, because there are two parliaments that have not yet ratified,” he said. “But I hope and will continue to work for ratification in these two parliaments as well.” Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said the two countries had “submitted the application for NATO membership together (and) we will also complete the process together”, adding that increased security at the local level meant increased international security. “Finland’s goal is to be a strong member of the alliance, which takes care of both its national defense and its ability to participate in collective defense one for all and all for one,” said he declared.

