KPA questions Jokowi’s seriousness in resolving agrarian disputes at PTPN





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – The Agrarian Reform Consortium (KPA) has questioned the seriousness of President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo’s government in resolving agrarian disputes involving the state-owned PT Perkebunan Nusantara (PTPN). KPA General Secretary Dewi Kartika said that throughout 2022 the escalation of land disputes involving PTPN companies has increased. Not just in numbers, but also in terms of treatment, with the KPA saying it has become increasingly repressive, even brutal. “Throughout the eight years of Jokowi’s administration, we have questioned his seriousness in resolving land disputes at PTPN. Will he do it, or not? she said at an event to launch the consortium’s 2022 annual notes in Jakarta on Monday, January 9, 2023. In 2022, KPA recorded 21 agrarian conflicts that occurred in eight of the 14 PTPNs in Indonesia. The number of conflicts actually increased during the second period of Jokowi’s administration. According to the data processed by KPA, in the last eight years there have been 154 agrarian conflicts with violence. Meanwhile, based on the report of the Land Reform Team of the Office of Presidential Personnel (KSP), there have been 223 land cases involving PTPN, which have been included in public complaints. What is more worrying is that the settlements of agrarian conflicts in the PTPN region have not found a revolutionary solution. In fact, institutions such as the National Human Rights Commission, the Indonesian Ombudsman, and the KPK gave poor reports on PTPN. Of the 21 agrarian conflicts resulting from PTPN operations this year, 15 people were victims of abuse while 28 people were criminalized. “In fact, one person died as a result of an agrarian dispute with PTPN,” Dewi said. Whenever there has been violence, PTPN, Dewi said, has always maintained that it was about saving state property. The KPA, she added, has made numerous reports on PTPN-related agrarian disputes to the Ministry of SOE and President Joko Widodo. “But to date, there has been no response or good faith even though the files have been handled directly by the president and there have been instructions. But it seems that there are still obstacles regarding the release of state assets linked to Minister SOE and the Minister of Finance,” she said. MELYNDA DWI PUSPITA Click here to get the latest news from Tempo in Google News

