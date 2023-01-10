Xi warns Chinese officials to avoid collusion with big…





Measures should be taken to prevent senior officials from acting on behalf of any interest group or power group, and to prevent collusion between officials and businessmen, Xi told a meeting. anti-corruption regulators on Monday, according to the official Xinhua news agency. He also warned against any infiltration of capital into politics that undermines the political ecosystem or the environment for economic development. The Xi government recently eased its regulatory crackdown on tech giants like Alibaba Group Holding and Tencent Holdings, helping their stocks rebound. Yet questions remain about how far this approach will go given that Xi has also pledged to ensure common prosperity, in part by reining in wealthy special interests. Xi has made tackling corruption a central aspect of his leadership of the world’s second-largest economy over the past decade. This approach was popular with the public and also served to eliminate potential threats to his reign. Last year, anti-corruption officials dismantled what they called a political clique led by former police officer Sun Lijun, who was sentenced to what amounts to life in prison for accepting bribes -de-vin and other crimes. The message that corruption cannot thrive in China’s political system is one that Xi regularly delivers. In December, just after securing a third term in office, Xi said the country had won a landslide victory in its battle against corruption but added that the job was far from done. Economic measures Xi’s latest call to continue the campaign comes as his government abandons its Covid-Zero approach to the coronavirus. China on Sunday opened borders that had been largely closed for nearly three years, having previously scrapped quarantine camps, mass testing and instant lockdowns. These policies angered the public, with widespread protests erupting in late November, although the government has insisted its policy changes were underway before protests broke out. With the relaxation of Covid rules, the government is stepping up its efforts to support the economy. China eyes record quota for local government bonds and widens budget deficit. According to data compiled by Bloomberg, the economy is expected to grow 4.8% this year, compared with weak growth in the United States and a potential contraction in the euro zone. BM/DM

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/article/2023-01-10-xi-warns-china-officials-to-avoid-collusion-with-big-business/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos