



A former Tory minister has revealed they quit the party and is now publicly praising Keir Starmer. Claire Perry O’Neill, who served in Cabinet under Theresa May, said Tories are now consumed by ideology and self-obsession. The ex-MP, who was president of COP26 before being sacked by Boris Johnson, said she wanted to applaud Starmer for his sober, fact-driven and capable political leadership. The former climate and energy minister wrote in the time in an opinion piece titled: Labor are serious about the UK energy crisis unlike my former party. She said: As much as I love and admire the Prime Minister and the Chancellor, they are too beholden to a party now dominated by ideology and self-obsession to bring about the big changes we need a factual and competent manner. I now spend most of my time working in the private sector and this is not the way to restore confidence and generate investment, especially in the crucial energy sector. She added: My former parties’ often cavalier approach to business and academia, coupled with a post-Brexit reluctance to engage strategically with our European neighbours, has harmed our ability to deliver the energy system we need and a large-scale reset of our national and international relations. , centered on calm and competent cooperation, is urgently needed. EXCL: Former Minister Theresa May and Cop26 leader Claire Perry ONeill reveals she quit the Tories as she praises Keir Starmer https://t.co/MqYLV9zdu5 —Henry Zeffman (@hzeffman) January 9, 2023 She praised Labor’s approach, writing: As one of Britain’s longest-serving energy ministers, I want to congratulate Keir Starmer and Labor for putting energy at the top of their new box proposed government reception. Perry ONeill was fired in early 2020 as chair of the UN climate summit COP26, and replaced by Alok Sharma. She accused Boris Johnson of a lack of leadership and apparent dark dealings over his dismissal.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.huffingtonpost.co.uk/entry/ex-tory-minister-claire-perry-quits-party-praises-starmer_uk_63bc8515e4b0cbfd55eb9ea6

