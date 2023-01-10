Politics
Copyright of Hitler’s diary, violated by Narendra Modi | Counter-currents
I raise a serious question that touches on a person’s legal right to exclusive possession of his or her personal creation – be it a scientific formula, a literary work or even a political program. This is called copyright or patent in relation to certain products. If anyone uses this material without the permission of its original author, or fails to acknowledge credit to its producer, they will be subject to prosecution.
Now, maybe I’m playing devil’s advocate, because I’m raising a hypothetical question. Suppose if Hitler were alive today (thank goodness he isn’t!), under current copyright and patent laws, he wouldn’t have had the right to sue Narendra Modi. for copyright infringement of the Nazi model that Hitler designed alone in Germany in the 1930s. After all, it was his Hitler ideas and tactics that Modi plagiarized from the Nazi manual. Modis’ speeches, like Hitler’s, are filled with misinformation, mainstream religious sentiment and chauvinistic nationalism, and aggressively promote his personal image to the blind cheers of the crowd. His BJP lieutenants, in their public statements and lectures, have poured out vitriol against Muslims and political opponents who are branded as urban Naxalites – in the style of the same hate-filled anti-Jewish and anti-Communist propaganda that has been vomited by Goebbels and other Nazi leaders.
Similar to 1930s Germany, today in India we see armed marauders and murderous gangs of the Sangh Parivar, Vishva Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal and other groups carrying out a killing spree, on the tracks of Nazi Storm Troopers, shouting “Jai”. Shri Ram, almost looking like ‘Heil Hitler!
Stealing Hitler’s Patent to Shape Government Institutions
Even India’s official spy service, the NIA (National Investigative Agency), drew inspiration from the book of the Gestapo (`Geheime Staatspolizei – the Nazi secret police). Like the Gestapo which hunted down, imprisoned and killed Hitler’s political opponents and other intellectual dissidents, the NIA in India today mobilizes social activists, students and youth participants in the civil liberties movement, independent journalists who denounce cases of human rights violations by both state agencies and the ruling BJP leaders. They are arrested and put behind bars for years, without a trial. (I covered the neo-Nazi workings of the NIA in detail in my article: Indias `Gestapo – National Investigation Agency in Countercurrents, 12/26/21).
If we turn to another institution – the prisons in India – where these social activists and political dissidents are imprisoned, we find again that the Modi government is stealing the patent for the “concentration camps invented by Hitler”. He created the camps of Dachau, Buchenwald, Auschwitz and other places, and established a strict pattern according to which prisoners were to be exterminated by various methods – gas chamber, torture, starvation, denial of medical attention, among other means. .
Narendra Modi adopted some of these methods from the prison manual that Hitler designed for his concentration camps. Instead of spending money to create separate gas chambers, Modi modified Hitler’s model by turning India’s prisons into mini gas chambers. Thanks to the suffocating toxic environment in their premises, the polluted drinking water and food and the denial of medical care, the number of deaths in these prisons increased by 7% between 2019 and 2020 – according to the 2020 report published officially by Prison Statistics India.
Among the victims of these mini gas chambers in Indian prisons are prominent social activists and political dissidents. To cite two recent cases – octogenarian Father Stan Swamy who was jailed for organizing the tribal poor to claim their rights, died at Taloja Jail in Maharashtra on July 5, 2021, after being denied a medical treatment by prison authorities. On August 25, 2021, in Nagpur Central Jail, political activist Pandu Narote died – again following a similar denial of necessary medical treatment. Pandu Narote was co-accused with GN Saibaba, a professor at the University of Delhi, who remains incarcerated in the same central prison in Nagpur, on the charge of association with the Maoists. Saibaba, in a wheelchair, is 90% disabled and is confined in solitary confinement in a narrow cell that is shaped like an oblong. Known as `anda cells (egg-shaped cells), similar cells have also been set up in other prisons for the solitary confinement of political prisoners and social activists.
In fact, the Modi government improved upon the Nazi model of concentration camps by inventing the `anda cell. In Nazi concentration camps, while prisoners could at least share companionship and hardship (and often put up collective resistance) with each other, in `anda cells the individual prisoner is left alone to protest acts of injustice and struggle with himself. mind to protect themselves from sinking into mental depression.
Narendra Modis obligation to Hitler
Judging by the record of Narendra Modi’s governance style, as described above, Modi should acknowledge his debt to Hitler – as well as his “Sangh Parivar gurus” from whom he drew inspiration. He should have no qualms about including a foreigner among his political professors, or even placing him on a higher pedestal, in his altar of devotion.
As a reminder of the past, Hindu guru Narendra Modis, MS Golwalkar, in 1939 paid tribute to Hitler by praising him for exterminating the Jews and advising Indians to embody this pattern by destroying their Semitic counterparts in India , Muslims. Here is Golwalkar’s infamous statement: To maintain the purity of the Race and its culture, Germany shocked the world by purging the country of Semitic races and Jews. Racial pride at its highest level manifested here. a good lesson for us as Hindus to learn and enjoy. (Us or our nation. 1939).
Shouldn’t Narendra Modi, in a public announcement, pay tribute to Hitler for having “learned and profited from him?” It is only through this acknowledgment that he can overcome the allegation of theft of Hitler’s copyright and patent rights – an allegation that could be leveled against him by Hitler’s current neo-Nazi supporters in Europe. and elsewhere.
Sumanta Banerjeeis a political commentator and writer, is the author of In The Wake of Naxalbari (1980 and 2008); The Living Room and the Streets: Elite and Popular Culture in Calcutta in the Nineteenth Century (1989) and Memoirs of Roads: Calcutta from Colonial Urbanization to Global Modernization. (2016).
|
Sources
2/ https://countercurrents.org/2023/01/copyright-of-hitlers-agenda-infringed-upon-by-narendra-modi/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- New York man sets world record for eating in most Michelin-starred restaurants in one day
- Grilled cheese kimchi? It is spicy and crunchy flavor
- Imran Khan criticizes the Pakistani government for its “irresponsible statements” against the Taliban
- Foreign ministers meeting of Turkey, Russia and Syria could be held from January 14-16
- China Eastern Airlines Plans to Hold Average Daily Flights of Over 2,900 During Spring Festival Travel Rush | News
- How to Wear Jeans: A Complete Guide to Men’s Fashion
- How the discovery of classified files in Joe Biden’s office compares to the Donald Trump case
- Minnesota Wild Surprise Rochester Mustangs with Youth Hockey Spotlight Game
- Syrians in Sweden
- Hyperresistant mosquitoes in Asia pose growing threat: study
- These are 12 serious past human rights violations admitted by President Joko Widodo
- US Navy says seized Iranian assault rifles bound for Yemen