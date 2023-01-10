Copyright of Hitler’s diary, violated by Narendra Modi | Counter-currents

I raise a serious question that touches on a person’s legal right to exclusive possession of his or her personal creation – be it a scientific formula, a literary work or even a political program. This is called copyright or patent in relation to certain products. If anyone uses this material without the permission of its original author, or fails to acknowledge credit to its producer, they will be subject to prosecution.

Now, maybe I’m playing devil’s advocate, because I’m raising a hypothetical question. Suppose if Hitler were alive today (thank goodness he isn’t!), under current copyright and patent laws, he wouldn’t have had the right to sue Narendra Modi. for copyright infringement of the Nazi model that Hitler designed alone in Germany in the 1930s. After all, it was his Hitler ideas and tactics that Modi plagiarized from the Nazi manual. Modis’ speeches, like Hitler’s, are filled with misinformation, mainstream religious sentiment and chauvinistic nationalism, and aggressively promote his personal image to the blind cheers of the crowd. His BJP lieutenants, in their public statements and lectures, have poured out vitriol against Muslims and political opponents who are branded as urban Naxalites – in the style of the same hate-filled anti-Jewish and anti-Communist propaganda that has been vomited by Goebbels and other Nazi leaders.

Similar to 1930s Germany, today in India we see armed marauders and murderous gangs of the Sangh Parivar, Vishva Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal and other groups carrying out a killing spree, on the tracks of Nazi Storm Troopers, shouting “Jai”. Shri Ram, almost looking like ‘Heil Hitler!

Stealing Hitler’s Patent to Shape Government Institutions

Even India’s official spy service, the NIA (National Investigative Agency), drew inspiration from the book of the Gestapo (`Geheime Staatspolizei – the Nazi secret police). Like the Gestapo which hunted down, imprisoned and killed Hitler’s political opponents and other intellectual dissidents, the NIA in India today mobilizes social activists, students and youth participants in the civil liberties movement, independent journalists who denounce cases of human rights violations by both state agencies and the ruling BJP leaders. They are arrested and put behind bars for years, without a trial. (I covered the neo-Nazi workings of the NIA in detail in my article: Indias `Gestapo – National Investigation Agency in Countercurrents, 12/26/21).

If we turn to another institution – the prisons in India – where these social activists and political dissidents are imprisoned, we find again that the Modi government is stealing the patent for the “concentration camps invented by Hitler”. He created the camps of Dachau, Buchenwald, Auschwitz and other places, and established a strict pattern according to which prisoners were to be exterminated by various methods – gas chamber, torture, starvation, denial of medical attention, among other means. .

Narendra Modi adopted some of these methods from the prison manual that Hitler designed for his concentration camps. Instead of spending money to create separate gas chambers, Modi modified Hitler’s model by turning India’s prisons into mini gas chambers. Thanks to the suffocating toxic environment in their premises, the polluted drinking water and food and the denial of medical care, the number of deaths in these prisons increased by 7% between 2019 and 2020 – according to the 2020 report published officially by Prison Statistics India.

Among the victims of these mini gas chambers in Indian prisons are prominent social activists and political dissidents. To cite two recent cases – octogenarian Father Stan Swamy who was jailed for organizing the tribal poor to claim their rights, died at Taloja Jail in Maharashtra on July 5, 2021, after being denied a medical treatment by prison authorities. On August 25, 2021, in Nagpur Central Jail, political activist Pandu Narote died – again following a similar denial of necessary medical treatment. Pandu Narote was co-accused with GN Saibaba, a professor at the University of Delhi, who remains incarcerated in the same central prison in Nagpur, on the charge of association with the Maoists. Saibaba, in a wheelchair, is 90% disabled and is confined in solitary confinement in a narrow cell that is shaped like an oblong. Known as `anda cells (egg-shaped cells), similar cells have also been set up in other prisons for the solitary confinement of political prisoners and social activists.

In fact, the Modi government improved upon the Nazi model of concentration camps by inventing the `anda cell. In Nazi concentration camps, while prisoners could at least share companionship and hardship (and often put up collective resistance) with each other, in `anda cells the individual prisoner is left alone to protest acts of injustice and struggle with himself. mind to protect themselves from sinking into mental depression.

Narendra Modis obligation to Hitler

Judging by the record of Narendra Modi’s governance style, as described above, Modi should acknowledge his debt to Hitler – as well as his “Sangh Parivar gurus” from whom he drew inspiration. He should have no qualms about including a foreigner among his political professors, or even placing him on a higher pedestal, in his altar of devotion.

As a reminder of the past, Hindu guru Narendra Modis, MS Golwalkar, in 1939 paid tribute to Hitler by praising him for exterminating the Jews and advising Indians to embody this pattern by destroying their Semitic counterparts in India , Muslims. Here is Golwalkar’s infamous statement: To maintain the purity of the Race and its culture, Germany shocked the world by purging the country of Semitic races and Jews. Racial pride at its highest level manifested here. a good lesson for us as Hindus to learn and enjoy. (Us or our nation. 1939).

Shouldn’t Narendra Modi, in a public announcement, pay tribute to Hitler for having “learned and profited from him?” It is only through this acknowledgment that he can overcome the allegation of theft of Hitler’s copyright and patent rights – an allegation that could be leveled against him by Hitler’s current neo-Nazi supporters in Europe. and elsewhere.

Sumanta Banerjeeis a political commentator and writer, is the author of In The Wake of Naxalbari (1980 and 2008); The Living Room and the Streets: Elite and Popular Culture in Calcutta in the Nineteenth Century (1989) and Memoirs of Roads: Calcutta from Colonial Urbanization to Global Modernization. (2016).