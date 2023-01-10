Valley News – Column: The challenge from China and a response from the United States

Despite the raging COVID-19 virus that sent millions of Chinese to hospitals and killed thousands after the sudden reversal of its quarantine policy, China hasn’t taken its eyes off the prize: Taiwan and the South China Sea.

In the last week of December, 71 Chinese fighter jets and drones entered Taiwan’s airspace, the largest and most aggressive incursions so far. During the same week, a Chinese fighter jet flew dangerously close to a US Air Force aircraft carrying out routine operations over the South China Sea, so close that it could have caused the plane collision, reported The New York Timesciting US military sources.

From Taiwan and the South China Sea to the Himalayas, China rises and falls like a fierce bird of prey. To keep the Indo-Pacific free and democratic and open to international trade, the United States and its allies must act. Pulling out of the most dynamic economic region in the world is not a choice for America. Nor is it for Europe.

The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, the QUAD, made up of the United States, India, Japan and Australia, provides a security and economic platform to create a new balance of power in the Indo-Pacific region , keeping in mind China’s global and aggressive ambitions of Taiwan. , the South China Sea, the Indian Ocean to the Himalayas. To defend the Himalayas, India, a reluctant ally of the Americas, understood that it had to play a predominant role in the Indo-Pacific, which requires proactive strategic engagement with the region rather than passive strategic autonomy.

On any day and at any time, China can shake the Indian psyche by launching a mini-attack on a hill or river valley anywhere on the Line of Actual Control bordering the Himalayas. By carrying out tiny military maneuvers and micro-aggressions in the vastness of the 2,100-mile northern borders, China has made Indians feel perpetually insecure. China has done this by making false territorial claims and nibbling away at Indian territory all along the northern borders. The world only notices when the conflict seems to spiral out of control, as happened in the Galwan River Valley in Ladakh in the Himalayas in June 2020 when 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a bloody clash with the Chinese troops.

China, however, could not ignore the recent event in the Himalayas when US and Indian troops teamed up to train in cold weather and at high altitudes at 10,000 feet. The annual joint military exercise, called Yudh Abhyas, took place in Auli in the Indian state of Uttarkhand, 60 miles from the border with China (Tibet).

It was a clear message to China about the growing military relationship between the United States and India in the Indo-Pacific, of which the Himalayas are an integral part. As US Army Pacific tweeted, Yudh Abhyas strengthens our commitment to the Indo-Pacific region and improves interoperability with our Indian Army partners. China protested but India ignored and claimed the two-week exercise was for humanitarian aid, disaster relief, peacekeeping and peace enforcement, which which was actually the initial impetus behind the Quad when it was created in 2004 for Indian Ocean tsunami relief efforts.

However, the Quad in its 2017 avatar has become an entirely new entity, a flexible group of four thriving democracies that have seen a convergence of their national interests, particularly in the face of militant assertiveness from China. Maritime security, infrastructure connectivity and the fight against terrorism were the issues on which meetings at the official level focused after its resumption.

But the Biden administration saw a new role for the Quad in its Indo-Pacific policy toward China. In March 2021, the United States convened the first Quad Leaders Summit, which gave the group a new vision and purpose that would serve the national interest and diplomatic goals of India, Japan, and the United States. Australia, as well as the Indo-Pacific region as a whole.

At the end of the second leadership summit meeting, held in September 2021, the institutional structure of the group took concrete form and consisted of several working groups, including the Quad Vaccine Group, to produce and deliver one billion doses. COVID-19 vaccine for the Indo-Pacific region produced by The Biological E. Ltd (India); the Critical and Emerging Technologies Working Group, focusing on an open, accessible, secure, critical and diverse technology supply chain system; the Climate Working Group, focused on greening shipping supply chains and disaster risk reduction; the Infrastructure group targeting digital connectivity, clean energy and transport infrastructure in the Indo-Pacific; the Quad Cybersecurity Partnership, for developing capabilities to address cyber threats, infrastructure and supply chain resilience, and software security standards; the Space Working Group for the pooling and sharing of satellite data and the monitoring and mitigation of climate emergencies; and the Indo-Pacific Maritime Domain Partnership, launched at the Tokyo Summit in May 2022, aimed at enabling partners to monitor critical Indo-Pacific regions for tactical activities, including dark shipping (vessels whose the automatic identification system is deactivated), respond to climatic and humanitarian hazards and protect marine resources.

The geopolitical dynamism of the Quads in the region continues to grow. Quad partners with shared democratic values, operating through highly integrated task forces and focusing not only on traditional and non-traditional security issues, but equally important on trade and economic issues, have begun to transform organization into a force for peace, stability and economics. growth for the Indo-Pacific region.

The Quad created an effective system of checks and balances in the Indo-Pacific to keep the region secure, open, and accessible for trade and commerce. More importantly, the economic dynamism of the Quad partners based on democratic values ​​offers an alternative to the Chinese authoritarian model.

Narain Batra, of Hartford, publishes the Freedom&Geopolitics newsletter on media, culture, politics, technology and the global role of the Americas, https://batrafreedom.substack.com. Author of The First Freedoms and Americas Culture of Innovation, he is affiliated with the Diplomacy and International Program of the Graduate College of Norwich University.