PM Modi hails Diaspora as brand ambassador at PBD





NEW DELHI- At the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention in Indore yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the Indian Diaspora is India’s brand ambassador. I call upon the entire Indian Diaspora as a brand ambassador of India. You are all Rashtradoots. Your role as an Indias brand ambassador is varied. You are an ambassador of Make in India brand, yoga, handicrafts and Indian millets at the same time, Prime Minister Modi said. He added that overseas Indians spread the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family). India is looked at with hope and curiosity. India’s voice is heard on the world stage. India is also the host of this year’s G20. We don’t want to make it just a diplomatic event, but an event of people’s participation, the Prime Minister said. The Prime Minister further praised the country’s youth as a qualified capital for the country. Speaking about India’s G20 Presidency, he said the government wants to make the summit not only a diplomatic event but an event of people’s participation. He also said that the world is interested in the future of India. The world is surprised to see that 40% of real-time digital transactions in the world take place in India. Speaking on the significance of the convention, Prime Minister Modi said, “This diva Pravasi Bharati is special in many ways, and India’s world order will be decided by you. Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the 17th three-day Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention, which kicked off on Sunday. The President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, is the chief guest and the President of the Republic of Suriname, Chandrikapersad Santokhi, is the guest of honour. The three-day conference is being held under the theme Diaspora: Reliable Partners for India’s Progress at Amrit Kaal. The conference will end today and President Draupadi Murmu will preside over the farewell session and introduce the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman He said the country’s relationship with 34 million people of Indian descent is what brings us here. This relationship was very evident amid the Covid-19 pandemic. and we recognized the tremendous response we received from PIO, he added. YEARS Key words: India, Narendra Modi

