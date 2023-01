Indonesian stocks near correction in shift to cheaper markets

Content of the article (Bloomberg) Indonesian stocks are on track to enter a technical correction on Tuesday as investors seek to squeeze money out of one of Asia’s hottest markets for 2022 in search of cheaper valuations elsewhere.

Content of the article The Jakarta Composite Index slid as much as 1.8%, extending declines from a record high reached on September 13 to more than 10%. Financials and healthcare stocks were among the worst performers on the gauge.

Content of the article The abrupt shift comes just months after the nations’ benchmark equities became Asia’s best-performing index when soaring commodity prices lured traders. However, growing concerns about valuations as well as a warmer-than-expected winter, which hurt energy prices, have prompted investors to be cautious in recent weeks. Indonesian fundamentals remain strong, but other Asian markets could attract buyers due to cheap valuations with higher earnings-per-share growth, said Andre Benas, head of research at BCA Sekuritas.

Content of the article The gauge currently trades at around 13 times forward earnings, which is higher than the multiples of its peers in South Korea, Taiwan and Hong Kong. Asian funds had already started pulling out of the country’s equities while increasing their exposure to northern markets like Taiwan and Hong Kong as early as November, according to HSBC Holdings Plc. In December, foreign investors sold $1.3 billion worth of Indonesian stocks, the most since November 2017, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Foreigners remain net sellers so far this year with outflows of $150 million. BNP Paribas SA downgraded its rating on Southeast Asia’s largest economy to neutral from its overweight position last month, narrowing its picks in the consumer discretionary and coal sectors and adding companies from the electric vehicle supply chain. Conversely, he upgraded China to a neutral overweight on the possibility of fund reallocations to North Asia, favoring internet, e-commerce and electric vehicle battery stocks. Markets like China and Korea are in favor this year as the full reopening of the world’s second-largest economy and the dip in the semiconductor industry have boosted prospects for better domestic earnings. Equities in China and Hong Kong are already starting the year on a positive note as market-friendly policies and expectations of an economic recovery divert funds from more expensive markets like India and Indonesia. With the help of Fathiya Dahrul. (Updates foreign output to sixth paragraph and adds last three paragraphs.)

