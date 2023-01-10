Latest political news: Major energy support for businesses announced – as government sets out plan to ease ‘severe’ NHS pressures | Political news





Analysis: Health Secretary’s reputation needs a band-aid after taking big beating

Steve Barclay will have expected a fierce attack on Labour’s West Streeting NHS winter crisis in response to his statement to Commons. And the Shadow Health Secretary certainly hasn’t fired his shots, particularly on the Government’s plans to, as Mr Streeting put it, fire NHS staff for going on strike. But Mr Barclay had a bigger shock when tall Tory Sir Edward Leigh, standing immediately behind him in the bedroom, unleashed an attack just as hurtful as that of Labour. “They also have COVID and flu in France, Germany, Italy, Sweden or Holland,” Sir Edward thundered. “And winter after winter they do much better because they have much more integrated social insurance systems.” But things got worse for the beleaguered Barclay. “What is our long term plan? bellowed Sir Edward. “We can’t let Labor have a long term plan and we don’t! “How are we going to reform this centrally controlled construction so that people my age pay taxes all their lives and their only right is to enjoy a two-year queue – what’s his plan?” A crestfallen Mr Barclay mumbled unconvincingly that France, Germany, Canada and many other countries also had “this massive flu and COVID pressure spike”. But Sir Edward had delivered a devastating blow and no doubt expressed concerns about the Government’s handling of the NHS crisis that many Tory MPs privately share. The unfortunate Mr Barclay had given Mr Streeting an open target by failing to mention in his opening statement the continuing threats of further strike action in the NHS or his talks with the unions earlier today. He’s a wooden performer from the Commons, he’s poor Mr Barclay, and no match for rising Labor star Mr Streeting – a future Labor leader on this performance – or a crafty old laggard on the Tory benches like Sir Edward Leigh. The Health Secretary, the third this year and now in his second term, is guilty of relying far too much on clumsy NHS jargon like ‘modular units’ and ‘virtual wards’, whatever they are. Mr Streeting called his announcements a “band-aid”. But after the blows of this deadly encounter in the Commons, it is Mr Barclay’s reputation that needs a little band-aid.

