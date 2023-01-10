40% of real-time digital transactions take place in India, according to Prime Minister Narendra Modi





January 09, 2023 5:47 PM IST Jan 09, 2023 3:26 p.m. IST Jan 09, 2023 1:23 p.m. IST During his speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “India not only has the capacity to become a center of knowledge, but also a qualified capital. Our youth have skills, values, honesty and determination towards work. Our qualified capital can become the engine of global growth. “ Jan 09, 2023 1:23 p.m. IST Prime Minister Modi calls on universities and institutes abroad to document the achievements of Indians abroad. Jan 09, 2023 1:23 p.m. IST During his speech at the Pravasi Bhartiya Divas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the G20 was an opportunity to strengthen ties. Jan 09, 2023 1:23 p.m. IST In software and digital technology, the world sees the power of India, says Narendra Modi Jan 09, 2023 1:23 p.m. IST PM Narendra Modi: Speaking of FinTech, the world is surprised that 40% of real-time digital transactions happen in India. Jan 09, 2023 1:23 p.m. IST This Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is special in many ways. We celebrated the 75th anniversary of India’s independence a few months ago. An exhibition of the struggles for freedom was organized there. The nation entered the Amrit Kaal. India’s global vision will be enhanced, says PM Modi Jan 09, 2023 1:23 p.m. IST Prime Minister Narendra Modi says Indore is an era that walks ahead of time and at the same time keeps its heritage close. Jan 09, 2023 1:23 p.m. IST Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the inauguration Jan 09, 2023 1:23 p.m. IST Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President of Suriname, Chandrikapersad Santokhi and President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, inaugurate the commemorative stamp with the saying “Go Safe Go Trained” Jan 09, 2023 1:23 p.m. IST “We look forward to continuing to collaborate to develop talent and share technology. India is ahead of all others in developing a hopeful world, a world in which technology does not is not seen as an expensive tool, but as an accessible tool for the betterment of all humanity,” says the President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali Jan 09, 2023 1:23 p.m. IST The President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali of the PBD, told Prime Minister Narendra Modi that we owe you deep gratitude. He added, “When the world couldn’t find a vaccine and you rose to the challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic, you showed the world what true love and hope is when you have shared the vaccine with the rest of the world.” Jan 09, 2023 1:23 p.m. IST My country, Suriname, is willing to host one of the state-of-the-art training institutions of modern technology. Jan 09, 2023 1:23 p.m. IST Special guest of honour, the President of the Republic of Suriname, Chandrikapersad Santoki presents his condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi Chandrikapersad Santoki, President of the Republic of Suriname | Jan 09, 2023 1:23 p.m. IST CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan while addressing the PBD said, “Although the hall is small, our hearts are big.” Jan 09, 2023 1:23 p.m. IST Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan while welcoming dignitaries speaks about cleanliness in Indore and Madhya Pradesh Jan 09, 2023 1:23 p.m. IST Foreign Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar welcomes Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Special Guest of Honour, President of the Republic of Suriname Chandrikapersad Santoki, Guest of Honour, President of the Republic Guyana Cooperative, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan. Jan 09, 2023 1:23 p.m. IST Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at the scene Jan 09, 2023 1:23 p.m. IST Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Home Minister Narottam Mishra and BJP Head of State VD Sharma receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the city’s airport. PM Narendra Modi reaches Indore | CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan of Madhya Pradesh welcomes Prime Minister Narendra Modi Jan 09, 2023 3:26 p.m. IST Mismanagement occurred at PBD 2023 as Deputy Mayor of London Rajesh Agrawal was refused entry to the main hall despite arriving at the venue 45 minutes before time. He managed to enter following the intervention of a Free Press correspondent. January 09, 2023 11:19 AM REAL Prime Minister Narendra Modi is due to officially open the convention, but the event is delayed as he was unable to get to town in time. According to sources, the flight was delayed as it was unable to take off in time from Delhi due to fog. Jan 09, 2023 1:23 p.m. IST Mismanagement: Hundreds of NRIs from around the world for the PBD convention were denied entry to the main hall as locals filled the seats on Monday. Jan 09, 2023 1:23 p.m. IST Event delayed as Narendra Modi’s flight was delayed January 09, 2023 11:19 AM REAL Check out the pictures of Pravasi Bhartiya Divas 2023 (To receive our daily E-paper on WhatsApp, please Click here.To receive it on Telegram, please Click here. We allow the PDF of the document to be shared on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.freepressjournal.in/business/pravasi-bharatiya-divas-2023-indore-live-inauguration-delayed-as-pm-narendra-modi-fails-to-reach-city-on-time The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos