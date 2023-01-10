59% of Turks support a meeting between Erdogan and Al-Assad: Poll





A poll by the Metropoll Research Center reveals that 59% of Turks are in favor of a meeting between Turkish and Syrian presidents Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Bashar Al-Assad.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrives for a ceremony in Ankara, Turkey, May 16, 2022 (AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici, File) The Metropoll Research Center conducted a poll in Turkey which revealed that 59% of Turks supported the idea of ​​a meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. The survey was conducted in 28 provinces of Turkey by telephone, RIA Novosti reported. “Almost 29% of respondents were against this idea, the remaining 12% refrained from responding,” the report said. In early October, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he was ready to meet Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad when the time came, noting that there were modest talks between Ankara and Damascus. The Turkish president also hinted at the possibility of reconsidering relations with Damascus after the 2023 elections in Turkey. In an article written by Abdulkadir Selvi in ​​the pro-Erdogan newspaper, Hurriyatit was revealed that the Turkish president had expressed interest in meeting his Syrian counterpart if he had attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Uzbekistan. In the same context, Reuters quoted four sources saying that the heads of the Turkish and Syrian intelligence services – Hakan Fidan and Ali Mamlouk – met in Damascus and held several meetings. The Arabic language Al Watan The newspaper reported in late December that a meeting between the defense ministers of Russia, Turkey and Syria, held in Moscow, established an agreement on some critical issues, including the withdrawal of groups Syrian Turks. Turkey pledged at the meeting in Moscow to fully withdraw its forces from Syria and to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Arab country, a source quoted by the newspaper said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://english.almayadeen.net/news/politics/59-of-turks-support-a-meeting-between-erdogan-al-assad:-poll The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos