Politics
Former Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech cut and shared out of context
A clip of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivering a speech has been viewed tens of thousands of times in social media posts that falsely claim he refers to himself as ‘son of Pathan’, an expression seen as sympathetic to Muslims of India with a Hindu majority. The video is actually taken from a 2019 speech where Modi quoted former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.
The video has been shared here on Twitter on December 20, 2022. It has been viewed over 190,000 times.
A Hindi caption of the video reads: “Whoever said he was the son of a Pathan, today his party is protesting the film ‘Pathaan’.”
The video shows Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a podium, saying in Hindi: “I am the son of a Pathan. I speak the truth, I follow the path of truth.”
Pathane is a term for the Pashtun Muslim majority ethnolinguistics band.
The video was shared in posts mocking Hindu nationalist groups and members of Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) who had called for a boycott of the film ‘Pathaan’ for alleged anti hindu content. The posts accused them of hypocrisy after Modi supposedly described himself using a phrase seen as sympathetic to Muslims.
‘Pathaan’ star Shah Rukh Khan, who identifies as Muslim, has been the target of misinformation before as seen here, here and here.
Screenshot of Tweet shared with misleading claim taken on January 3, 2023
Some social media users appeared to have believed the false claim.
“These politicians are talking nonsense and their followers don’t even know what these politicians can do to stay in power, especially the BJP leaders,” one user commented.
Another wrote: “You shouldn’t expect anything from someone who lies day and night.”
The video was shared with similar claims on Facebook here and here, and on Twitter here.
However, the claim is false. The video was taken from a speech in which Modi quoted then-Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.
Cut video
A keyword search found a longer version of the video uploaded to the Youtube channel ohf English-language Indian news channel NDTV on February 23, 2019.
The YouTube video is titled: “On Pulwama, PM Modi’s Dare For Imran Khan, ‘Son Of A Pathan’.”
Below is a screenshot comparison of the video in the fake Twitter post (left) and Modis’ speech on NDTV’s YouTube channel (right):
Comparison of screenshots of the video in the fake Twitter post (left) and Modis’ speech on NDTV’s YouTube channel (right)
According to NDTV’s description, Modi was addressing a rally in Tonk, a town in the western Indian state of Rajasthan. During his speech, he “challenged his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan, asking him to act honorably by bringing to justice those responsible for the terrorist attack in Pulwama”.
In the NDTV video on YouTube, Modi can be heard referring to his call to congratulate Khan on his election as Prime Minister of Pakistan: “India and Pakistan should together fight against poverty, illiteracy, him I said that day. And he said one more thing to me: “Modiji, I am the son of a Pathan. I speak the truth, I follow the path of truth.”
“Today is the time to test these words of the Prime Minister of Pakistan. I will see if he stays true to his words.”
At February 14, 2019, 40 soldiers were killed in an attack on a convoy of Indian paramilitary forces in the Indian-controlled part of Kashmir. It was claimed by Jaish-e-Muhammad, a militant group based in Pakistan. India has long accused Pakistan to provide sanctuary to militants attacking its territory.
Modi’s speech posted on YouTube by NDTV came the day after the attack, which had heightened tensions between nuclear-armed neighbors.
Other news outlets also reported on Modis’ remarks about the Pakistani prime minister during this speech. here and here.
The official BJP Twitter account shared Modis’ statement in Hindi on February 23, 2019.
The parties tweet quoted him as saying, “On the formation of the new government in Pakistan, I congratulated (Khan) on the phone as per protocol and said we have fought a lot, together we are fighting against poverty and poverty. illiteracy. He said: Modiji, I am the child of a Pathan, I never lie. Today is the time to test his words.
