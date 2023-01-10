Are Russians and Belarusians allowed to play at the Australian Open? Last rules amid war in Ukraine

While sports such as football and rugby imposed bans on Russian and Belarusian teams playing competitions after the start of war in Ukraine in February 2022, tennis players from both countries have not been prevented to compete through their governing bodies.

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) suspended the Russian Tennis Federation and the Belarusian Tennis Federation from international team competitions, but allowed the players to continue as individuals.

The Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) and Men’s Association (ATP) joined the ITF in suspending events due to be held in Russia and told players from the nations they could not appear under the name or flag of Russia or Belarus.

This meant players like Russian Daniil Medvedev and Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka played Grand Slams as neutrals in 2022. What decisions did the Australian Open make on this?

Are Russians and Belarusians allowed to play at the Australian Open?

There will be no restrictions for Russians and Belarusians playing at the Australian Open in 2023.

But they will not be allowed to compete under the flag or name of their country.

This includes on their clothes and also on the TV show.

These players include top 20 male players Andrey Rublev, Daniil Medvedev and Karen Khachanov, and top 20 female players Aryna Sabalenka, Daria Kasatkina, Veronika Kudermetova, Liudmila Samsonova and Ekaterina Alexandrova.

Are Russians and Belarusians allowed to compete in other Grand Slams?

Russian and Belarusian players have been allowed to play at all Grand Slam tournaments except Wimbledon in 2022.

UK Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston strongly suggested in March 2022 that Russian and Belarusian stars would, at the very least, be barred from playing at Wimbledon 2022 if they flew their national flags or supported Vladimir Putin, launching the concept of players signing documents to distance themselves. of the regime of the Russian president.

The spokesman for former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has confirmed talks have started with Wimbledon organizers the All England Club over the situation at a time when many sporting authorities have already taken strong action against the Russian and Belarusian competitors.

On 20 April 2022, the club announced that registrations from countries would be declined “with deep regret”.

The announcement explained: “Given the profile of the Championships in the UK and around the world, it is our responsibility to play our part in the widespread efforts of government, industry, sporting and creative institutions to limit Russia’s global influence by the most powerful means possible.

Statement regarding Russian and Belarusian individuals at the 2022 Championships. Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) April 20, 2022

“Under the circumstances of such unjustified and unprecedented military aggression, it would be unacceptable for the Russian regime to derive benefits from the involvement of Russian or Belarusian players in the championships.”

Ian Hewitt, the chairman of the organizing body, acknowledged the decision was “tough” on the players affected and said it was “with sadness [that] they will suffer for the actions of the leaders of the Russian regime.”

A decision on whether Russian and Belarusian players can participate in Wimbledon 2023 has yet to be made.

What was the reaction to the Wimbledon ban?

Predictably, the move proved controversial, winning support and criticism amid a mixed reaction after the French Open, held in May and June, decided against not ban players from countries.

The WTA strongly condemned the war but disagreed with the decision to ban the players. “A fundamental principle of the WTA is that individual athletes can participate in professional tennis events on the basis of merit and without any form of discrimination,” he said.

“As the WTA has always stated, individual athletes should not be penalized or prevented from competing because of their origin or the decisions made by the governments of their countries.”

Medvedev, who first deposed Novak Djokovic as world number one soon after the war started, called for peace and reacted pragmatically to the announcement.

“On the one hand I can understand and on the other I find it unfair,” he said, pointing out that freelancers from Russia and Belarus have been allowed to continue working in the UK.

“It’s a delicate situation because it sets a precedent and puts other sports competitions in an uncomfortable position. Where is the limit? What are the rules that should lead to a possible exclusion?”

Medvedev left the door open for a late reversal from organizers. “If I have the opportunity to play at Wimbledon, I would be delighted,” he said. “Otherwise, I would accept it.”

Defending Wimbledon champion Djokovic also condemned the war, but called Wimbledon’s decision “crazy”. “When politics interferes with sport, the result is not good,” he added.

Australian Open champion Rafael Nadal called the decision “very unfair” to the players.

“It’s not their fault what’s happening right now with the war,” he said. “When the government imposes restrictions, you just have to follow them.”

Andy Murray, a great British tennis champion and three-time major winner, called the UK government’s advice “not helpful”.

“My understanding of the guidelines was that Russians and Belarusians can play if they sign a statement that they are against the war and against the Russian regime,” he said.

“I don’t know how I would feel if something happened to any of the players or their families. [as a result]. I don’t think there is a right answer.

“I spoke to some Russian players. I spoke to some Ukrainian players. I feel really bad for the players who are not allowed to play and I understand that it will seem unfair to them.

“But I also know some of the people who work at Wimbledon, and I know how difficult a position they were in. I feel for everyone, I feel for the players who can’t play, and I don’t support a team or the other.”

Natela Dzalamidze, born in Moscow, played at Wimbledon 2022 after changing her nationality to Georgian.

The 10-time ITF singles title winner said she made her decision because she wanted to play in the 2024 Olympics.