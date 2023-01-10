Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia | Archipelago Islamic Tradition Festival, at Diponegoro Stadium, Banyuwangi Regency, East Java Province, January 9, 2023

Bismillahirrahmanirrahim.

Assalamu’alaikum warahmatullahi wabarakatuh.

Dear Ministers;

I respect His Excellency Rais ‘Aam PBNU Mr. KH. Miftachoul Akhyar;

I respect His Excellency the General Chairman of the Board of Nahdlatul Ulama, Mr. KH. Yahya Cholil Staquf and all members of PBNU;

I respect the Governor of East Java and the Regent of Banyuwangi Regency;

What I respect are the Kiai, the Nyai mothers, the guardians of Islamic boarding schools, whom I cannot name one by one.

I respect His Excellency Abdul Syech Abdul Qadir Assegaf, he is a Solo Habib, but I haven’t seen him for about 8 years. And met him precisely in Banyuwangi. In the past, when I was mayor, I often met Habib Syech every day.

Dear SC Chief (Steering Committee) Mr. Erick Thohir and President of OC (Steering Committee) Yeni Wahid’s mother;

Ladies and gentlemen, the guests of the invitation are happy that I cannot quote one by one.

Before delivering my remarks, I would like you to make Miss recite the first Syair Alfiyah Ibnu Malik, please come forward. Come on. Already at home? Enter the scene. And also, just now there was one who was the youngest, the one who was young but had the best drum, came forward. Where was the drum earlier, the little one, you know, not the big one. Please here.

Try repeating only this one, just one stanza earlier. Yes No, just to remind you earlier, you know, his voice was really good.

-The singer of the poem Alfiyah Ibn Malik recites a verse from the poem-

Quite. Bike one.

If it’s a drum, there’s no drum. But that’s okay, also a bike. Have, please. Wait a minute, let me record his name first, I don’t have a bike with me. But tomorrow morning, God willing, the bike will come.

Alhamdulillah, we are very grateful, our homeland Indonesia is an emerald equator with diverse ethnicities, languages, cultures, religions, diversity within diversity, mutual acculturation, assimilation and adaptation, crossing cultures without loss of identity , as well as harmony and harmony. United. That’s what we see, what we see tonight, that’s what I just said.

And, we must learn from our ancient religious scholars, including Wali Songo, who chose the path of culture in achieving Islamic da’wah and propagation, so that Islamic teachings can co-exist and enliven the cultures that exist in our regions of the homeland. which diversify, diversify and make a major contribution to the construction of the civilization of the Archipelago.

Your Honor the Kiai, Mother Nyai, the scholars and the happy public,

Thanks to the wisdom of Islamic scholars, our diverse nation, Indonesia, can be firmly harmonious and united. Thanks to the wisdom of religious scholars, our country has a variety of cultural arts with a strong Islamic style, which have adapted and colored the various patterns of Indonesian culture, enriching and making our culture even more special.

I want the one who played hadroh to be the youngest, please come in front. Those who feel the youngest play hadroh, their uniforms are green above, black below, those who feel the youngest. If you don’t feel the youngest, don’t go on stage. Please, those who feel younger, please come forward. Please, who feels younger. Try this, we want circumcision. Hey, hey, is that his name? What is the name?

Participant Hadroh (Dian)

Diana.

President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

Diana. Name is Diane, age?

Participant Hadroh (Dian)

Twelve.

President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

Twelve. That?

Participants Hadroh (Aufat)

Aufat.

President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

Bad luck. Age?

President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

Thirteen. Win Diana.

Said. Age? Twelve. Twelve, who wins thirteen, receives a bicycle. All right, please come down. Already. No, they all three have bicycles. I’m just kidding. One minute, take notes.

Dear ladies and gentlemen,

Art and culture are not only spectacles, they also contain guiding messages. Advice in life to always remember the greatness of Allah Subhanahu Wa Ta’ala, invite good deeds against evil, refine feelings, strengthen tolerance and moderation and maintain harmony in diversity and strengthen the social system in our society, the archipelago.

For this reason, I would like to invite Muslims across the country, especially members of Nahdlatul Ulama, to participate in the protection and preservation of the diverse cultural wealth of the archipelago, using cultural arts as part of the da’wah and symbols to build civilization, keep existing and be able to adapt to future progress.

Therefore, I really appreciate that in the series of events commemorating a century of Nahdlatul Ulama, the Archipelago Islamic Tradition Festival is now being organized to display and reintroduce the rich traditions of Nusantara Islam and to pass on our concern and our love for the wealth of the nation. Culture.

Thank you to all the great family of Nahdlatul Ulama who have been constant istiqomah assume the role of spreading tolerance, spreading freshness and harmony, and always put it first Islamic Brotherhoodalways highlighted ukhuwah wathoniyahalways highlighted ukhuwah basyariyahand to stand at the forefront of the defense of maintaining the Republic of Indonesia, the unitary state of the Republic of Indonesia.

I think that’s what I want to convey on this happy occasion.

And, finally, from Banser, who is the oldest, please introduce yourself. Those who think they are the oldest, please step forward. And for Pagar Nusa, who is the youngest, please introduce yourself. Women, younger ones, Pagar Nusa women, please step forward. Just one. Here we go. Please introduce yourself. Last name?

Member Banser (Sudaryono)

Sudaryono’s name.

President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

Mas Sudaryono from?

Member Banser (Sudaryono)

By Satkorcab Banser Banyuwangi.

President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

Banyuwangi Banser Subdistrict. How old are you, Mr. Dar?

Member Banser (Sudaryono)

Fifty-one, sir.

President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

Fifty-one? He looks like 32. Right?

Member Banser (Sudaryono)

Fifty-one years old.

President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

OK, I will send the bike tomorrow.

Where were the two earlier? To come back. OK, that means you don’t want to.

Please, name?

Pagar Nusa (Laura)

Laura.

President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

Laura, does Pagar Nusa have green tires? Yellow? Oh, the tires are yellow, that means the belt is green, the tires are yellow. How old are you?

Pagar Nusa (Laura)

Fourteen.

President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

Fourteen. Okay. who was it?

Pagar Nusa (Laura)

Laura.

President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

Age?

Pagar Nusa (Laura)

Fourteen.

President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

Yes. Well, the bike too, already. Please.

One more. Now for the questions, please step forward, whoever it is, but don’t fight over it. When is National Santri Day celebrated? Fast forward. Stop already. First name.

Santri (Muhammad Ikbal Maulana)

My name is Muhammad Ikbal Maulana.

President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

Muhammad Ikbal Maulana. The question is on what date and what month is National Santri Day celebrated?

Santri (Muhammad Ikbal Maulana)

October 22.

President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

[Tanggal] October 22, that’s right. Alright, bike.

I think that’s what I want to convey in this good occasion. And I close.

Wassalamu’alaikum warahmatullahi wabarakatuh.