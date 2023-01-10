Politics
Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia | Archipelago Islamic Tradition Festival, at Diponegoro Stadium, Banyuwangi Regency, East Java Province, January 9, 2023
Bismillahirrahmanirrahim.
Assalamu’alaikum warahmatullahi wabarakatuh.
Dear Ministers;
I respect His Excellency Rais ‘Aam PBNU Mr. KH. Miftachoul Akhyar;
I respect His Excellency the General Chairman of the Board of Nahdlatul Ulama, Mr. KH. Yahya Cholil Staquf and all members of PBNU;
I respect the Governor of East Java and the Regent of Banyuwangi Regency;
What I respect are the Kiai, the Nyai mothers, the guardians of Islamic boarding schools, whom I cannot name one by one.
I respect His Excellency Abdul Syech Abdul Qadir Assegaf, he is a Solo Habib, but I haven’t seen him for about 8 years. And met him precisely in Banyuwangi. In the past, when I was mayor, I often met Habib Syech every day.
Dear SC Chief (Steering Committee) Mr. Erick Thohir and President of OC (Steering Committee) Yeni Wahid’s mother;
Ladies and gentlemen, the guests of the invitation are happy that I cannot quote one by one.
Before delivering my remarks, I would like you to make Miss recite the first Syair Alfiyah Ibnu Malik, please come forward. Come on. Already at home? Enter the scene. And also, just now there was one who was the youngest, the one who was young but had the best drum, came forward. Where was the drum earlier, the little one, you know, not the big one. Please here.
Try repeating only this one, just one stanza earlier. Yes No, just to remind you earlier, you know, his voice was really good.
-The singer of the poem Alfiyah Ibn Malik recites a verse from the poem-
Quite. Bike one.
If it’s a drum, there’s no drum. But that’s okay, also a bike. Have, please. Wait a minute, let me record his name first, I don’t have a bike with me. But tomorrow morning, God willing, the bike will come.
Alhamdulillah, we are very grateful, our homeland Indonesia is an emerald equator with diverse ethnicities, languages, cultures, religions, diversity within diversity, mutual acculturation, assimilation and adaptation, crossing cultures without loss of identity , as well as harmony and harmony. United. That’s what we see, what we see tonight, that’s what I just said.
And, we must learn from our ancient religious scholars, including Wali Songo, who chose the path of culture in achieving Islamic da’wah and propagation, so that Islamic teachings can co-exist and enliven the cultures that exist in our regions of the homeland. which diversify, diversify and make a major contribution to the construction of the civilization of the Archipelago.
Your Honor the Kiai, Mother Nyai, the scholars and the happy public,
Thanks to the wisdom of Islamic scholars, our diverse nation, Indonesia, can be firmly harmonious and united. Thanks to the wisdom of religious scholars, our country has a variety of cultural arts with a strong Islamic style, which have adapted and colored the various patterns of Indonesian culture, enriching and making our culture even more special.
I want the one who played hadroh to be the youngest, please come in front. Those who feel the youngest play hadroh, their uniforms are green above, black below, those who feel the youngest. If you don’t feel the youngest, don’t go on stage. Please, those who feel younger, please come forward. Please, who feels younger. Try this, we want circumcision. Hey, hey, is that his name? What is the name?
Participant Hadroh (Dian)
Diana.
President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)
Diana. Name is Diane, age?
Participant Hadroh (Dian)
Twelve.
President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)
Twelve. That?
Participants Hadroh (Aufat)
Aufat.
President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)
Bad luck. Age?
President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)
Thirteen. Win Diana.
Said. Age? Twelve. Twelve, who wins thirteen, receives a bicycle. All right, please come down. Already. No, they all three have bicycles. I’m just kidding. One minute, take notes.
Dear ladies and gentlemen,
Art and culture are not only spectacles, they also contain guiding messages. Advice in life to always remember the greatness of Allah Subhanahu Wa Ta’ala, invite good deeds against evil, refine feelings, strengthen tolerance and moderation and maintain harmony in diversity and strengthen the social system in our society, the archipelago.
For this reason, I would like to invite Muslims across the country, especially members of Nahdlatul Ulama, to participate in the protection and preservation of the diverse cultural wealth of the archipelago, using cultural arts as part of the da’wah and symbols to build civilization, keep existing and be able to adapt to future progress.
Therefore, I really appreciate that in the series of events commemorating a century of Nahdlatul Ulama, the Archipelago Islamic Tradition Festival is now being organized to display and reintroduce the rich traditions of Nusantara Islam and to pass on our concern and our love for the wealth of the nation. Culture.
Thank you to all the great family of Nahdlatul Ulama who have been constant istiqomah assume the role of spreading tolerance, spreading freshness and harmony, and always put it first Islamic Brotherhoodalways highlighted ukhuwah wathoniyahalways highlighted ukhuwah basyariyahand to stand at the forefront of the defense of maintaining the Republic of Indonesia, the unitary state of the Republic of Indonesia.
I think that’s what I want to convey on this happy occasion.
And, finally, from Banser, who is the oldest, please introduce yourself. Those who think they are the oldest, please step forward. And for Pagar Nusa, who is the youngest, please introduce yourself. Women, younger ones, Pagar Nusa women, please step forward. Just one. Here we go. Please introduce yourself. Last name?
Member Banser (Sudaryono)
Sudaryono’s name.
President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)
Mas Sudaryono from?
Member Banser (Sudaryono)
By Satkorcab Banser Banyuwangi.
President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)
Banyuwangi Banser Subdistrict. How old are you, Mr. Dar?
Member Banser (Sudaryono)
Fifty-one, sir.
President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)
Fifty-one? He looks like 32. Right?
Member Banser (Sudaryono)
Fifty-one years old.
President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)
OK, I will send the bike tomorrow.
Where were the two earlier? To come back. OK, that means you don’t want to.
Please, name?
Pagar Nusa (Laura)
Laura.
President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)
Laura, does Pagar Nusa have green tires? Yellow? Oh, the tires are yellow, that means the belt is green, the tires are yellow. How old are you?
Pagar Nusa (Laura)
Fourteen.
President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)
Fourteen. Okay. who was it?
Pagar Nusa (Laura)
Laura.
President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)
Age?
Pagar Nusa (Laura)
Fourteen.
President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)
Yes. Well, the bike too, already. Please.
One more. Now for the questions, please step forward, whoever it is, but don’t fight over it. When is National Santri Day celebrated? Fast forward. Stop already. First name.
Santri (Muhammad Ikbal Maulana)
My name is Muhammad Ikbal Maulana.
President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)
Muhammad Ikbal Maulana. The question is on what date and what month is National Santri Day celebrated?
Santri (Muhammad Ikbal Maulana)
October 22.
President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)
[Tanggal] October 22, that’s right. Alright, bike.
I think that’s what I want to convey in this good occasion. And I close.
Wassalamu’alaikum warahmatullahi wabarakatuh.
|
Sources
2/ https://setkab.go.id/festival-tradisi-islam-nusantara-di-stadion-diponegoro-kabupaten-banyuwangi-provinsi-jawa-timur-9-januari-2023/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia | Archipelago Islamic Tradition Festival, at Diponegoro Stadium, Banyuwangi Regency, East Java Province, January 9, 2023
- Are Russians and Belarusians allowed to play at the Australian Open? Last rules amid war in Ukraine
- Britain’s first orbital space launch is about to take off.
- As Shah Rukh Khan drops Pathaan trailer, netizens say ‘King of Bollywood is back’. Call it BLOCKBUSTER
- WARMINGTON: Dress code reflected in light of trans teacher attire
- 1,500 arrested in Brazil after right-wing protesters attack Congress – BBC News
- Ryan Hass: “Xi Jinping’s stubbornness against foreign vaccines has a great human cost”
- When will the FBI attack Joe Biden? Trump rages after discovery of classified Obama-Biden documents in think tank
- UGA football vs. TCU game score, national championship live updates
- Stock exchange: Extend trading hours in case of disruption, SEBI issues circular to handle stock market outage – The Economic Times Video
- Pathaan trailer released. Netizens say “you can ignore Bollywood but not Shah Rukh Khan”
- 1 patient, 3 staff members injured in fire at Winnipeg’s Victoria Hospital