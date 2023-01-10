Queen asked Meghan about Donald Trump in first meeting, Harry says





The Duchess of Sussex was asked by the Queen about her opinion of Donald Trump the first time the two women met, her husband revealed in his controversial memoir.

Meghan and Harry’s memorable encounter with the late monarch took place at Royal Lodge, the Duke of York’s home in Berkshire, but the Duchess did not recognize Andrew when he joined them and thought the son of Queens was his assistant.

The episode was revealed in Harry’s bombshell book Spare, now available in bookstores, which sparked outcry over his claims that William had physically attacked him, while his admission that he had killed 25 Taliban members during the war in Afghanistan generated protests in Helmand province over the weekend.

The Queen Consort, described by the Duke of Sussex in interviews as dangerous and criticized for trying to rehabilitate her image at her expense, suggested Harry become Governor General of Bermuda to escape the maelstrom of press interest, according to the book.

It also reveals claims about the rocky relationship between the King and his heir the Prince of Wales, with Harry recounting how William, although too upset, called him to say the people of Pa and Camillas had planted a story or stories about him and Kate and the kids.

Harry advised Meghan not to pose outside the Taj Mahal, like Diana, Princess of Wales did in 1992 as her marriage disintegrated, to avoid being accused of trying to impersonate my mother.

The book recounts how, in 2016, the Duke brought his then-girlfriend Meghan to meet Sarah, Duchess of York at the Royal Lodge, the home she shares with ex-husband Andrew, as she already knew her daughter the Princess Eugenie and her then boyfriend now husband. Jack Brooksbank.

When you first meet the Queen, it’s Your Majesty. Then it’s just Madame. Rhymes with ham

Harry and Fergie

But as they approached the royal residence, Harry was informed by a call that the Queen was visiting and Sarah came out to show Meghan how to curtsy.

He said he and Fergie told Meghan: When you first meet the Queen, it’s Your Majesty. Thereafter, it’s just Maam. Rhymes with ham.

Reflecting on the meeting, Harry writes: Everything was very pleasant. Grandma even asked Meg what she thought of Donald Trump. (This was before the November 2016 election, so everyone in the world seemed to be thinking and talking about the Republican nominee.)

Meg thought politics was a no-win game, so she changed the subject to Canada.

Harry says his grandmother squinted and said to Meghan: I thought you were American, Meghan replied: I am, but I have lived in Canada for seven years for work.

Harry then writes: Grandma looked pleased. Commonwealth. Good.

After about 20 minutes, the Queen announced she had to leave, Harry writes, adding: My Uncle Andrew, seated next to her, holding her purse, began to escort her.

He goes on to write: After a while, Meg asked me something about the assistant at Queens. I asked who she was talking about, and when she mentions this man who walked her to the door, he tells her it was her second son, Andrew.

Throughout the book, much of his anger is directed at the British media, particularly the tabloid press, and he reserves some of his harshest criticism for Rupert Murdoch, owner of News UK, the organization that publishes The Sun, describing it as evil.

Harry admits he regularly took drugs and describes how, in 2015, while living at Nottingham Cottage on the grounds of Kensington Palace, he smoked marijuana, but made sure the smoke didn’t blow in the garden of my neighbour, the Duke of Kent, Queens. cousin.

There are both criticisms of Charles’ parenting skills and loving praise for his father from Harry.

He describes the King as loving his routines, adding: He wasn’t the kind of dad who played endless cat tricks or threw a ball long after dark.

But when a photo of Harry frolicking naked in Las Vegas, just weeks before his deployment to Afghanistan, is splashed in the newspapers, he says Charles, to his surprise and relief, was kind: He felt for me, he said, he was there, although he had never been naked on a front page.

Harry released the book with a series of interviews, and when asked by ABC Good Morning America (GMA) about the reviews he had sold to the monarchy, he said the only way to protect his family was to correct falsehoods, writing the truth. in a place.

He added that I fully accept that writing a book feeds the beast anyway.

When asked if he thought the book would bring him back to his father and brother or widen the gap, he told GMA: I thought about it a lot, and as far as I see it, the gap could not be greater before this book. .

The duke said that if the reconciliation did not happen, he would focus on his life and his family.

I am no longer angry. There are things that will still make me angry, but I’m not angry anymore, because I’m exactly where I’m supposed to be, he said.

