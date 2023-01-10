Erdogan promises a turning point for the defense industry in 2023





Ankara: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has pledged to make 2023 a landmark year for the country’s indigenous defense industries. “We are determined to make 2023 a turning point in the defense industry as well as in other fields,” Erdogan said during a ceremony to deliver six new domestically-made Firtina (Storm) howitzers to the armed forces. Turks in the province of Sakarya. Two more Altay main battle tanks will be handed over to the army for testing ahead of its scheduled mass production in 2025, the president said, adding that the number will reach 140 in total, Xinhua news agency reports. Turkey’s Kizilelma combat drone, officially known as the National Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle System, will perform its flight maneuver tests in 2023, he said. Turkey will take the national combat aircraft (MMU) out of the hangar and present it to the public in 2023, Erdogan added. All the aircraft’s systems are successfully installed and its tests for the flight control system, engine and hydraulic systems are done, Temel Kotil, general manager of Turkish Aerospace Industries, told the local TV channel on Monday. CnnTurk. Turkey began developing the TF-X or MMU project, its fifth-generation fighter jet, in 2011 and accelerated the process after the United States kicked its NATO ally from the F-35 Joint Strike program Fighter due to Ankara’s purchase of the Russian S-300. air defense systems.

