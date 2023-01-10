No, this viral image does not feature PM Modi and his mother; The viral claim is false





On December 30, Prime Minister Modi’s mother, Heeraben Modi, died at the age of 99. Following his disappearance, a photo showing a child with his mother is going viral, claiming to be a childhood photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his mother. Heeraben Modi. The Telugu caption on the image reads in English, “This photo was taken exactly 71 years ago. She was the great mother, ‘Heeraben’ who gave birth to the pride of India. Indian Prime Minister today’s “Narendra Modi” who was born after four older sisters, is a tribute to his mother.” The Logical Indian received multiple requests on WhatsApp to our Fact Check helpline number 6364000343 to verify the virus claim. Pretend: The viral image shows a childhood photo of PM Modi with his mother Heeraben Modi. Fact check: Logical Indian’s fact-checking team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The viral image does not feature PM Modi and his mother. During the initial investigation, we performed a reverse image search on Google which led us to a Facebook post shared by the page. Open mind dated June 1, 2019, in which a similar image can be seen. The post’s caption suggests the viral image is of Telangana resident Maryala Srinivas. According to the post, many people also claimed earlier that the viral image was of former President Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam. However, this is not true as the image is of a business family who lives in the town of Janagam in Telangana. In this photo, the couple M. Mariyala Kedari and Anusuya can be seen with their children Lakshmi, Srinivasa and Sridhar. Inspired by it, we did a profile search and found the original image in a Facebook post by user Maryala Srinivas, which he uploaded in 2011. According to the caption, Srinivas described the image as his family photo in which he can be seen with his parents and siblings. It is clear from the message that the viral image is cropped. Below you can also see the comparison. In 2020, he posted a message stating that the photo was his family photo and that it did not feature the family of former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam or Narendra Modi. It appears from our investigation that the viral image does not feature PM Modi and his mother, Heeraben Modi. The viral image is a family photo of Facebook user Maryala Srinivas, in which he can be seen with his parents and siblings. Therefore, the viral claim is false. If you have any news that you think needs to be checked, please email us at [email protected] or whatsapp on 6364000343. Also read: Has Cristiano Ronaldo accepted that he loves Islam the most? Know the truth here!

